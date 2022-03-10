India's cumulative rooftop solar installations surpassed 7GW in December. The state of Gujarat leads the country with the most installed rooftop solar capacity to date.From pv magazine India India installed 1.7GW of solar in 2021 - its highest-ever annual rooftop solar capacity additions to date. Installations rose 210% year on year, according to a new report by Mercom India Research. The residential and commercial segments accounted for 35% and 33% of all installed rooftop solar capacity, respectively. Industrial rooftop solar installations accounted for 26% of the total, while the remaining ...

