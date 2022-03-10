Wecan group: Wecan Group, an emblematic company of the Swiss Blockchain ecosystem chooses France for its expansion

Press Release

GENEVA, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wecan Group SA, the Swiss leader in Blockchain software used by the largest Swiss private banks, is favoring an expansion in France for its internationalization. Behind this choice: an investment from Michel Reybier, owner of La Réserve hotels, and a selection in the Swave program, an initiative of the French government to attract the most promising fintechs in France.

100 billion is the amount of assets under management of independent asset managers using the Wecan Comply platform. The Swiss software, Wecan Group's flagship product, enables the exchange of compliance information with the country's largest private banks, such as Lombard Odier, Pictet Group, Edmond de Rothschild and Julius Bär. Spotted by Swave, the solution was selected from among several hundred other applications.

" We are proud to be among the 5 companies selected by the Swave to join their fintech incubator program in 2022. We intend to replicate our banking compliance solution with their institutional players such as the Banque de France or Société Générale. " says Vincent Pignon, founder and CEO of Wecan Group SA.

This collaboration is accompanied by the opening of new offices in the Grande Arche de la Défense, with the aim of attracting French financial players with its solution that simplifies and secures the exchange of compliance data.

" France has become a leader in innovation in recent years. The French Startup Nation is a reality and attracts more and more companies like ours looking to establish themselves in a robust and disruptive ecosystem." continues Vincent Pignon.

In parallel with this move into France, the group has finalized a CHF 3.5 million (EUR 3.4 million) fundraising round to expand its solution to new industries and markets. Among the investors is Michel Reybier, founder of the Aoste Group and owner, among others, of La Réserve Hotels.



" The arrival of new shareholders, including Michel Reybier, a seasoned and visionary investor, will allow us to benefit from new expertise in order to diversify our products towards the hotel, medical, wine and real estate industries in France. " adds Vincent Pignon.

About Wecan Group SA

Wecan Group SA is the first blockchain infrastructure enabling banks to manage their customers' compliance. The group offers a solution for the secure storage and exchange of structured data and documents between organisations and individuals. Whether it is with employees, suppliers, shareholders, partners or customers, it is now easy to have a Golden Copy of each piece of data and to ensure compliance in real time.



https://wecangroup.ch/



About Paris&Co (Swave)

Paris&Co is the economic development and innovation agency of Paris and its metropolis. It promotes the influence of the innovation ecosystem through the incubation of more than 400 startups per year, the testing of innovative solutions, the organization of national and international events, and the prospecting and hosting of foreign startups. It develops its activity in a dynamic of open innovation in close connection with more than 120 large companies and major institutions.

http://www.parisandco.paris/

About Michel Reybier

Michel Reybier is the founder and owner of the hotel group La Réserve and co-founder and shareholder of Mama Shelter Hotels and MOB Hotels. He is also a majority shareholder of Aevis Victoria SA, which owns the Victoria-Jungfrau Collection subsidiary, a luxury hotel group that operates several luxury hotels in Switzerland. In addition, Michel Reybier holds a stake in Seiler Hotels Zermatt AG, which includes the Mont Cervin Palace and the Monte Rosa in Zermatt. Michel Reybier has also created his own champagne brand and acquired the Cos d'Estournel grand cru in 2000. Finally, Michel Reybier is present in the health sector with numerous investments in private clinics in Switzerland.

Contact