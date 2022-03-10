Acarix AB: Acarix presents at the Redeye Artificial Intelligence Seminar 2022

Press release

Malmö, Sweden, March 10, 2022

Acarix presents at the Redeye Artificial Intelligence Seminar 2022

On March 16 at 1.50pm, Helen Ljungdahl Round, CEO, Acarix AB and Samuel Schmidt, Ass. Professor and CADScorSystem inventor will present on the AI-based CADScorSystem, a rapid assessment of coronary artery disease.

The session will be live broadcast on this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86991641341?pwd=WGx2V0c1aXkvbVhBQTdhdWhESGZiUT09 .

The recording and the presentations will also be available after the event.



For more information contact:

Philip Siberg, Chairman of the Board, phone +46 70 7906734, philip.siberg@acarix.com

Helen Ljungdahl Round, CEO, phone +1 267 809 1225, helen.round@acarix.com

The information was provided, through the agency of the above contact person, for publication at the time specified by the company's news distributor, GlobeNewswire.

About Acarix:

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid AI-based rule out of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). The CE approved and FDA DeNovo cleared Acarix CADScorSystem is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScorSystem calculates a patient-specific CAD-score non-invasively in less than 10 minutes and can help rule out more than one third of patients with at least 96% certainty (in a population with approx. 10% CAD prevalence). Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121?576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit?www.acarix.com.

