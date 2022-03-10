Square Marketing and Square Loyalty are the latest products to expand Square's connected ecosystem in Ireland

Square has announced two new products in Ireland to help businesses grow their sales and engage their customers with just a few clicks. The two pieces of software, Square Marketing and Square Loyalty, are now available as separate subscriptions for Irish businesses of all types and sizes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005085/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Square Marketing helps businesses reach customers at the right time and all in one place. The tool allows businesses to create, send, and track email marketing campaigns in minutes from one-time email campaigns to personalised automations expanding customer reach and helping sellers gain key business insights with analytics.

Businesses can now also build a loyalty program in minutes with the launch of Square Loyalty. This new to market tool can help turn one-time visitors into regulars and increase repeat visits. It's easy to set up a customised loyalty program that rewards customers both in-store and online.

"Square Loyalty has allowed us to introduce a new way of turning one-time-visits into repeat customers," said Jonathan Hughes, Founder of Shoe Lane Coffee - one of the first businesses to use Square Loyalty in Ireland. "As the tool works both in-store and online, our customers have the flexibility to redeem their points any way that suits them, with the process being straight-forward and streamlined for us at the same time. We're now looking to roll out Square Loyalty across all three of our coffee shops, meaning our customers have the choice of where they want to spend and collect their points."

This double-product launch aims to further level the playing field for businesses, as it provides all sellers with easy-to-use, powerful marketing tools that have typically only been accessible to big businesses. Along with Square products already available to Irish sellers like Square Point of Sale, Square Online, and Digital Gift Cards, Square provides a whole suite of customer capability products that enable sellers to manage the entire consumer lifecycle in one place.

"Square is helping its sellers bring more value to their customers by expanding the ecosystem of products and services in Ireland," said Saumil Mehta, General Manager of Customers and Square Point of Sale. "Sellers are increasingly turning to Square as the one-stop-shop to run every part of their business, from payments and online commerce to inventory, team management, loyalty programs and more. We're excited to help sellers run and grow their business with the addition of these new tools that enable them to retain and re-engage their customers.

Data from Square's email marketing platform shows a 25% average increase in spend by customers who redeem email coupons. Square Marketing key features include

Drive buyer engagement ROI - Square Marketing offers businesses a powerful tool to help grow their customer base, drive repeat visits, and increase buyer spend.

- Square Marketing offers businesses a powerful tool to help grow their customer base, drive repeat visits, and increase buyer spend. Plan ahead, automate, and send - Businesses can schedule or immediately send emails to customers by leveraging Square Marketing's automation capabilities, saving them time and effort.

Businesses can schedule or immediately send emails to customers by leveraging Square Marketing's automation capabilities, saving them time and effort. Measure campaign results - Real-time tracking is available in the Square Marketing Dashboard around active campaigns, open and click through rates, as well as attributable sales.

Square's global data shows that customers who enroll in a Square Loyalty rewards programme are twice as likely to be repeat customersKey features include

Drive visits and sales Businesses can encourage repeat customers through the implementation of a loyalty program.

Businesses can encourage repeat customers through the implementation of a loyalty program. Omnichannel integration Square Loyalty is built into businesses point-of-sale and website meaning businesses can reward customers wherever they choose to purchase, whether that's in-store or online.

"It's been a challenging couple of years for businesses and it's more important than ever for sellers to stand out from competitors and see the impact on their business," saidStephen Smythe, Head of EU Marketing at Square. "We're coming up to one year since launching in Ireland and have seen great demand for products like Square Loyalty and Square Marketing from our sellers we're delighted to be launching them into such an innovative and entrepreneurial market."

To find out more about Square Marketing businesses can visithttps://squareup.com/ie/en/software/marketing and for Square Loyalty: https://squareup.com/ie/en/software/loyalty

About Square, Inc.

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in person, manage their business, and access financing. Individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money. And TIDAL is a global music and entertainment platform that expands Square's purpose of economic empowerment to artists. Square, Inc. has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain, Norway, and the UK.

www.squareup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005085/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

press@squareup.com