The emergence of real-time payments and the current inflationary environment have increased the importance of liquidity management and cash flow visibility

Financial institutions can better manage liquidity in a rapidly changing market with the launch of a new set of capabilities from Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions. With a real-time and 360-degree view across payments and liquid assets, financial institutions can improve funding, further compliance, and manage cash flow and risk; capabilities that are particularly timely given the increased volume of real-time payments and today's inflationary environment.

"There is a growing focus on liquidity optimization following the implementation of regulations and controls such as Basel III, BCBS 248, the move to instant payments, and the global migration of high value payments systems to ISO 20022," said Dudley White, Head of Financial Risk Management Solutions at Fiserv. "Siloed treasury and payments systems can result in inaccurate or conflicting data. With an effective liquidity management solution, financial institutions can efficiently allocate liquidity for targeted business models or compliance requests, and optimize their customers' and their own liquidity positions, thereby enhancing competitiveness."

The growth of instant payment schemes and the migration to ISO 20022 and faster cross-border payments are driving new cash and liquidity approaches by financial institutions, with their customers demanding tools and processes that provide real-time insights into their cash and liquidity positions. Liquidity management has progressed from being a regulation to a platform for cost optimization and innovation, as well as a center for revenue generation.

"With the move to 24/7/365 real-time payments processing, increasing regulatory pressure for effective and efficient management of intraday liquidity, and the current inflationary environment, the need for real-time liquidity management has never been greater," said Ben Mathews, partner, Financial Services at consulting firm Baringa Partners LLC.

Through a new partnership with TAS Group, Fiserv offers the Aquarius liquidity management and payment flow monitoring solution that allows financial institutions to proactively monitor and manage their liquidity positions across all payment types. In combination with Enterprise Payments Platform from Fiserv, Aquarius provides a robust liquidity management and payment flow monitoring solution with unparalleled real-time visibility into end-of-day and intraday conditions across all currencies, legal entities, internal and external cash flow sources, and direct and indirect settlement relationships.

"With more than 20 installations in 6 countries and many banks using it, Aquarius is a proven and successful solution. We provide a global reach and, thanks to the integration with Enterprise Payments Platform, an easier and faster implementation for financial institutions, particularly to those facing ISO 20022 migrations for RTGS, instant or cross-border payments," said Mario Mendia, senior vice president at TAS Group.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index, and has been recognized as one of FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies for 11 of the past 14 years and named among the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company for two consecutive years. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About TAS Group

TAS Group is a leading technology company, providing advanced solutions for cards, payment systems and capital markets. Our leading-edge software allows both banks and new players in the payments space to deliver and manage frictionless real-time B2C, B2B, B2G transactions, integrating with and leveraging the latest technologies. From advanced fraud management solutions that exploit the power of Machine Learning, to scalable, modular payment platforms delivered over the Cloud, we empower our customers to unlock the infinite potential of the open and instant era and play an active role in the new payments ecosystem. Trusted by European Central Banks to manage millions of financial messages each day, our 35-year-old reputation in the market and unrivalled domain expertise has made us an internationally preferred partner for banks and corporations. TAS has a global reach and offices in 9 countries spanning Europe, the USA and Latin America. www.tasgroup.eu

