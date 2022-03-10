Mr. Zelickson delivers extensive experience and expertise in scaling start-ups.

Mr. Zelickson adds a wealth of knowledge within the sustainable products sector which will expedite the launch of Gummy Project product line.

The Gummy Project to Champion Endangered Keystone Species, supporting global efforts to raise awareness and protect Keystone Species through sales of low sugar high-quality gummy products

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2022) - Potent Ventures (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has appointed Mr. Kory Zelickson, co-founder of Namaste Technologies (now Lifeist Wellness Inc.) and Vejii Holdings (CSE: VEJI) (OTC: VEJIF), to its Advisory Board as it prepares to launch the Gummy Project and its purpose-driven "Keystone" species product marketing strategy for its initial gummy product line.

"The Gummy Project is thrilled to welcome Kory to our strong team of advisors," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO, The Gummy Project. "The response to our "Keystone "species model has been extremely encouraging and Kory will add tremendous value and experience to the Company as we streamline our roadmap to launch of The Gummy Project and our initial product line."

Kory Zelickson Highlights

Kory has over 15 years of demonstrated innovation and technology experience, launching successful e-commerce and technology start-ups.

Kory is an engineer by trade, with expertise in midstream processes and innovation.

Kory co-founded the multivendor platform Namaste Technologies, which became a publicly traded company in 2014. In 2018, the company reached a market valuation of +$1B, realizing +20x returns for its initial series of investors.

Currently, Mr. Zelickson is the co-founder and CEO of Vejii Holdings Ltd., a digital marketplace for plant-based and sustainable living products. The company supports and scales local start-ups and multi-national brands across its platform. Vejii Holdings also owns and operates VeganEssentials.com, a pioneer in the online vegan grocery, and VEDGEco.com, the first plant based B2B platform which services independent restaurants and grocers.

"The Gummy Project represents very compelling story to me as consumer sentiment continues to shift towards sustainable companies," said Mr. Zelickson. "I believe the Gummy Project's innovation and creativity, when marketed strategically, will be rewarded with long-term consumer loyalty."

