BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Change of Director interests
PR Newswire
London, March 10
AIM and Media Release
10 March 2022
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Change of Director interests
African mineral sands producer and developer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that Executive Director - Operations and Development, Colin Bwye, has sold 1,694,164 ordinary shares on market between 7 March and 10 March 2022 at an average price of A$0.33 per share.
The sales occurred as part of Mr Bwye's planning for his previously announced retirement from the Company and as a Director with effect from 31 March 2022, including to fund tax liabilities arising from the recently announced exercise of his vested Long Term Incentive Plan performance rights.
Following the sales, Mr Bwye holds 7,199,238 ordinary shares in Base Resources and 5,604,456 unvested performance rights issued under the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan.
ENDS.
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
