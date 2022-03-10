AIM and Media Release

10 March 2022

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Change of Director interests

African mineral sands producer and developer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that Executive Director - Operations and Development, Colin Bwye, has sold 1,694,164 ordinary shares on market between 7 March and 10 March 2022 at an average price of A$0.33 per share.

The sales occurred as part of Mr Bwye's planning for his previously announced retirement from the Company and as a Director with effect from 31 March 2022, including to fund tax liabilities arising from the recently announced exercise of his vested Long Term Incentive Plan performance rights.

Following the sales, Mr Bwye holds 7,199,238 ordinary shares in Base Resources and 5,604,456 unvested performance rights issued under the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan.

