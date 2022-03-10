OL GROUPE: PRESS RELEASE

Lyon, 9 March 2022



OL Groupe acknowledges the intentions announced by Pathé and IDG in their press release and reported today in the media.

OL Groupe reminds investors that, as announced along with the Group's first-half results on 16 February 2022, it is actively seeking to strengthen its financial structure. This work is in line with the strategic direction that OL Groupe's Board of Directors set at its meeting of 15 February 2022.

The objective is to enable the Group to continue its business development projects. These include the multifunction Arena that is part of OL Valley and is now under construction; the OL Reign women's team in Seattle (USA); and OL Groupe's investments in ASVEL, whose men's team became a permanent member of the EuroLeague in the 2021/22 season.

In this context, OL Groupe will continue to implement its construction and business development projects, in line with the Board's decisions. It will endeavour, to the fullest extent possible, to strengthen its financial structure while satisfying the aspirations of Pathé and IDG. Under the direction of Jean-Michel Aulas, OL Groupe will continue to operate and pursue its development projects, guided by the long-term commitment and continuity of senior management.

In addition, OL Groupe expresses its support for the men's team and their coach for the important Europa League round-of-16 first-leg match against FC Porto and is confident that its teams will finish the season in accordance with the Club's objectives.



