Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Teleperformance as Growth and Innovation Leader in the Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market

SAN ANTONIO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has identified Teleperformance as the growth and innovation top-performing leader in the Frost Radar: Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market, 2021. In today's competitive market, CX outsourcing services have become a competitive differentiator by enabling business continuity, boosting operational efficiencies, and accelerating innovation.

Frost & Sullivan observes that the Asia-Pacific region will see continued demand for CX outsourcing services, indicating the market's maturity as it moves beyond cost containment to delivering actionable insights and outcome-based business value. The challenges brought on by COVID-19 have also forced contact centers to innovate and implement advanced technologies to augment agents and deliver a complete CX journey across multiple channels.

Teleperformance successfully implemented its global business continuity model to weather the pandemic and develop remote delivery. Through its TP Cloud Campus, the company delivered a work-at-home solution that supports multiple languages and enables remote employee engagement and management.

To download the complimentary Frost Radar, please access: https://frost.ly/71j

"Over the years, Teleperformance has shown tremendous acumen in acquiring and integrating capabilities that result in organic and inorganic growth. From strengthening its value-added specialized services to delivering its innovative TAP (Technology, Analytics, Process) framework, the company has continually demonstrated why it remains a leading digital solutions provider in the region," notedKrishna Baidya, Director, Information and Communication Technology at Frost & Sullivan. "The company's high-tech, high-touch approach delivers a combination of technology and human empathy through NLP, automation, voice assistants, chatbots, self-service, and AI. In addition, it has integrated its CX services with D.I.B.S. (Digital Integrated Business Services) to offer digital solutions, high value-added BPM services, and consulting services."

"We are delighted to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the Growth and Innovation Leader in the Frost Radar on the Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market," said David Rizzo, President Asia-Pacific, Teleperformance. "This recognition is a testament to our work in the region as we look to reshape the ways our clients interact with their customers."

Teleperformance continues to maintain its growth trajectory by:

Leveraging its position as the leading global outsourced CX services company with 420,000 employees in 88 countries supporting programs in over 265 languages and 170 markets.

Continue to scale up proprietary digital platforms that enable transformations, including TP Client (omnichannel and workforce management), TP RPA (intelligent automation which include cognitive automation), TP Recommender (predictive analytics) and TP Interact (Text and speech, customer sentiment analytics).

Developing multilingual hubs to serve pan-European and pan-Asian programs, enabling the company to nurture long-term client relationships.

Launching the Teleperformance Innovation Experience Center in Silicon Valley to showcase its global expertise and a full range of state-of-the-art digital solutions to drive innovative solutions for customers and partners.

Supporting clients from a wide range of industry verticals, including telecom, automotive, banking and financial services, healthcare, and the digital economy.

Frost Radar: Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology where over 150 companies were evaluated. The team of industry analysts identified 24 industry leaders excelling at innovation, most poised for growth and ripe for investment, and recognizes them in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected growth rates, strengths, and opportunities for the future.

