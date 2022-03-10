The Polish company has a PV project pipeline of over 1GW.UK-based independent power producer Sonnedix has agreed to acquire Sun Power Energy, a Polish solar project developer based in Warsaw, for an undisclosed sum. Sun Power Energy has a PV project pipeline in Poland that exceeds 1GW, Sonnedix said in a statement. Poland is the second entry into a new market by Sonnedix in recent months, after its first acquisition in Germany of an operational portfolio of 5.6MW, in December 2021. Sonnedix is ??now present in six European countries as well as in Chile, the United States and Japan. "The acquisition ...

