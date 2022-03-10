ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced that it will support an industry-sponsored satellite symposium titled, "Multi-disciplinary Approach to Personalized Medicine, Optimizing Therapeutic Outcomes," at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Therapeutics Conference, held as an in person meeting from March 10-12 in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA. The educational symposium will take place on March 12, from 11:40 am to 12:00 pm CST, and is part of the conference program and free to all conference attendees. The event will feature expert speakers, nuclear medicine physician Dr. Thomas Hope, University of California, San Francisco and medical oncologist Dr. Namrata Vijayvergia, Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia. ITM will also host a commercial exhibition booth during the conference to showcase its portfolio of high-quality radioisotopes and laboratory equipment already available in the U.S. to the global precision oncology community.

"We look forward to contributing to the discussion at the SNMMI Therapeutics Conference, which brings together leading scientists, clinicians and industry professionals that share the goal of improving the lives of patients through the advancement of nuclear medicine," said Steffen Schuster, CEO of ITM. "Radiomolecular precision therapeutics are part of the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy and our symposium will provide expert insights into the current status of clinical research and development."

Symposium Speaker Details:

The symposium will be held in a conversational format featuring the perspectives of leading experts, Dr. Thomas Hope, a nuclear medicine physician, and Dr. Namrata Vijayvergia, a medical oncologist, as they discuss the importance of targeted radiomolecular therapeutics in oncology. Focus will be placed on current and future cross-departmental approaches and their contribution to earlier diagnosis and improved outcomes for patient living with cancer.

Dr. Thomas Hope is the Director of Molecular Therapy in the Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging at the University of California. His main research focus is on novel imaging agents and therapies, particularly in prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors.

Dr. Namrata Vijayvergia is an Assistant Professor of Hematology and Oncology and Assistant Chief of GI Medical Oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA. She is a GI Medical Oncologist with a focus on neuroendocrine tumors and has research interest in developing new treatment paradigms for these cancers.

All conference participants are cordially invited to attend the symposium. Speakers will be available for a Q&A session at the end of the event.

About Targeted Radionuclide Therapy

Targeted Radionuclide Therapy is an emerging class of cancer therapeutics, which seeks to deliver radiation directly to the tumor while minimizing radiation exposure to normal tissue. Targeted radiopharmaceuticals are created by linking a therapeutic radioisotope to a targeting molecule (e.g., peptide, antibody, small molecule) that can precisely recognize tumor cells and bind to tumor-specific characteristics, like receptors on the tumor cell surface. As a result, the radioisotope accumulates at the tumor site and decays, releasing a small amount of ionizing radiation, thereby destroying tumor tissue. The highly precise localization is designed to enable targeted treatment with minimal impact to healthy surrounding tissue.

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing the most precise cancer radiotherapeutics and diagnostics to meet the needs of patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM is advancing a broad pipeline, including two phase III studies, combining its high-quality radioisotopes with targeting molecules to develop precision oncology treatments. ITM is leveraging its leadership and nearly two decades of radiopharma expertise combined with its worldwide network to enable nuclear medicine to reach its full potential for helping patients live longer and better. For more information please visit: www.itm-radiopharma.com.

