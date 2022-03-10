Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – Durchbruch für die LPD-Technologie?!
PR Newswire
10.03.2022 | 11:04
The Institute for Emerging Technologies and Social Impact (ITSI): ITSI ANNOUNCES GLOBAL ADVISORY BOARD

LONDON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Emerging Technologies & Social Impact (ITSI) is delighted to welcome Lord Anthony St John and William Je to its newly established Global Advisory Board. The board will help to support and shape the next stage of ITSI's evolution. The institute will begin to solicit external contributions to its website, partner with other think-tanks to commission original research, sponsor high-profile public events and donate to philanthropic initiatives in the emerging technologies space.

Founded in 2021 by entrepreneur and investor Mileson Qiang Guo, ITSI is committed to the effective application of new technologies to the enhancement of free societies - and in connecting those who share its vision.

Lord Anthony St John

Lord Anthony St John

Anthony St John is Non-Executive Chairman of Strand Hanson and a Crossbench Member of the House of Lords, as well as Lord-In-Waiting to HM Queen Elizabeth II.

He has recently served on the House of Lords Communications Select Committee and the Ad hoc select committee on artificial intelligence. He is currently Vice Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Africa Group, Zimbabwe group and South Africa group as well as the endangered species group. He served as Chairman of the charity, Citizens Online from 2001 to 2008. He is currently a trustee of Christel House Europe and trustee emeritus of Alexandra Rose Charities, Tusk Trust and Television Trust for the environment.

His special interests are foreign affairs, particularly Africa, clean technology, wildlife conservation and sport. He plays a proactive role in the charitable sector, as a trustee of 7 charities mostly focused on poverty reduction, education and wildlife conservation in Southern Africa.

William Je

William Je

William Je is an entrepreneur and philanthropist. He is the Founder and CEO of Hamilton Investment Management Ltd, a global fund manager with multi-billion assets under management. His portfolio includes private equity investments in licensed banks, crypto exchanges, payment systems, fintech & blockchain companies, social media projects, and multi-strategy algorithmic trading funds.

Prior to that, William was the Chairman of Equity Capital Markets, Greater China at the Macquarie Banking Group for 10 years, managing its Greater China capital markets and principal investment activities. Prior to Macquarie, William served as the senior executive of several investment banks including as the managing director of China Merchant Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, Executive Director & Head of China of Credit Agricole Indosuze, Director of Dresdner Kleinwort Benson and Vice President of NatWest Markets.

William is also the founder of The Hong Kong People Association, UK-based charity founded to better the lives of Hong Kong citizens starting a new life in Britain.

© 2022 PR Newswire
