Researchers from Qatar and South Korea have studied the potential of solar cells based on 2D MXenes materials. They said that titanium carbide MXene (Ti3C2Tx) is the most promising material in the MXene family for PV applications.An international research group has conducted a review to investigate how two-dimensional transition metal carbides and nitrides known as MXenes could be used as materials for solar cells. MXenes compounds take their name from their graphene-like morphology and are made via selective etching of certain atomic layers from a bulk crystal known as MAX. "Recently, MXenes ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...