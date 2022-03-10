The procurement exercise's final average price is 7% higher than that of the previous tender of the same kind. Around 704.9MW of PV capacity was allocated by the French authorities.From pv magazine France France's Ministry of Ecological Transition has published the results of the first round of the new CRE4 tender scheme for ground-mounted solar installations. A total of 71 projects, totaling 704.9MW, were selected by the French authorities, which hoped to allocate 700MW through the procurement exercise. The tender concluded with an average final price of €0.05884/kWh ($0.06499), which is 7% ...

