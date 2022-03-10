Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Fastpartner AB ges observationsstatus / Fastpartner AB receives observation status (17/22)

Igår, den 9 mars 2022, offentliggjorde Fastpartner AB ("Fastpartner" eller "Bolaget") att en extra bolagsstämma i Fastpartner beslutat om inlösen av Bolagets samtliga preferensaktier, och att Bolaget av denna anledning också beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av aktierna från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att preferensaktierna i Fastpartner AB (FPAR PREF, ISIN-kod SE0011309236, orderboks-ID 94771) ska ges observationsstatus. Yesterday, March 9, 2022, Fastpartner AB ("Fastpartner" or the "Company") disclosed that an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders had decided on redemption of all of the Company's preference shares, and that the Company therefore had decided to apply for delisting of the shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the preference shares of Fastpartner AB (FPAR PREF, ISIN code SE0011309236, order book ID 94771) shall receive observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB