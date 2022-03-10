Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma – Durchbruch für die LPD-Technologie?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
10.03.2022 | 11:05
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Fastpartner AB ges observationsstatus / Fastpartner AB receives observation status (17/22)

Igår, den 9 mars 2022, offentliggjorde Fastpartner AB ("Fastpartner" eller
"Bolaget") att en extra bolagsstämma i Fastpartner beslutat om inlösen av
Bolagets samtliga preferensaktier, och att Bolaget av denna anledning också
beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av aktierna från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq
Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges
observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att preferensaktierna i
Fastpartner AB (FPAR PREF, ISIN-kod SE0011309236, orderboks-ID 94771) ska ges
observationsstatus. 

Yesterday, March 9, 2022, Fastpartner AB ("Fastpartner" or the "Company")
disclosed that an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders
had decided on redemption of all of the Company's preference shares, and that
the Company therefore had decided to apply for delisting of the shares from
Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the preference
shares of Fastpartner AB (FPAR PREF, ISIN code SE0011309236, order book ID
94771) shall receive observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.