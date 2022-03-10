Maersk and WasteFuel have today announced a groundbreaking agreement focused on using green methanol at-scale.

Maersk intends to purchase over 30,000 tons per year of WasteFuel to fuel its vessels from 2024 on.

The order will support the fueling of 12 new green methanol powered Maersk ships each with a 16,000-container capacity.

WasteFuel and Maersk have today announced a commercial-scale bio-methanol partnership, which is set to help accelerate the decarbonisation of the shipping sector.

Maersk intends to buy 30,000 tons per year of WasteFuel bio-methanol, an order to help fulfil the demand of its 12 new green methanol powered ships planned to be operational by 2024.

Initially this green methanol will be made from the conversion of municipal waste in South America by 2024, but both partners expect expanding projects and production of green methanol further.

This announcement builds upon Maersk Growth's investment in WasteFuel last year, under Its decarbonisation theme, as part of Maersk's strategy to reach net zero by 2040.

This partnership has significant implications for some of the largest consumer product businesses in the world, with green fuel set to reduce the emissions footprint of the products bought and shipped globally.

Speaking from Copenhagen, Denmark, Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO of Fleet Strategic Brands, A.P. Moller Maersk said, "To drive the massive scale-up of green fuels we need to transition towards decarbonisation, production must increase in time. Green methanol is the only market-ready sustainable fuel available today for shipping and production must be accelerated through collaboration across the ecosystem and around the world. That is why these partnerships mark an important milestone to get the transition to green energy underway."

Speaking from WasteFuel's headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Trevor Neilson, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO said, "Last year, many of the world's largest companies including Amazon, Ikea, Apple, Nestle and Patagonia pledged to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Ships transport nearly as much as 90% of globally traded goods by volume and produce nearly 1.1 billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions, which rivals the annual output of Germany, the world's sixth-largest emitter. Without green fuel solutions, corporate net-zero commitments will be impossible to meet."

Compared to conventional fuels, WasteFuel aims for its marine fuels to reduce CO2 emissions by 95%, to cut Nitrogen Oxide emissions by up to 80%, and to eliminate sulphur oxide and particulate matter emissions.

Maersk Growth, the Corporate Venture arm of A.P. Moller Maersk announced their investment in WasteFuel in September 2021. With their investment, Morten Bo Christiansen, VP and Head of Decarbonisation at A.P. Moller Maersk joined Trevor Neilson, Guillaume Lucci, Par Lindstrom, Bradley Ferrell, and Guy Oseary on WasteFuel's Board of Directors.

WasteFuel, using proven technologies to convert waste which would otherwise decompose releasing greenhouse gasses into low carbon fuels, is driving solutions to decarbonise air, land, and sea transport. In addition to the green methanol project with Maersk, the company has several biorefinery projects underway including a project in the Philippines to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel and bio-methanol in partnership with Prime Infra and NetJets and projects across the Americas and Asia to produce Renewable Natural Gas and green methanol.

About WasteFuel

WasteFuel uses proven technologies to address the climate emergency and revolutionise mobility. We convert municipal (trash) and agricultural waste into low-carbon fuels, renewable natural gas, and green methanol.

WasteFuel investors include Maersk, Marc Benioff's TIME Ventures, i(x) Net Zero, NetJets, Prime Infra, Guy Oseary, and Aileen Getty.

For more information visit: www.wastefuel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005116/en/

Contacts:

Abby Pick

Press@wastefuel.com