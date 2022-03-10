A Greentech start-up developing reversible fuel cell technology, Refhuel, has named former Sr. Director of R&D Product Development at StoreDot, Dr. Daniel Szwarcman, CEO of its R&D Centre.

The new business is the result of a partnership between Israeli University Bar-Ilan and Refhuel Limited, a subsidiary of investment company Decama Capital.

Reversible fuel cell company, Refhuel (www.refhuel.com), has announced Dr Daniel Szwarcman as its R&D Centre CEO. He will join the company after nearly a decade working for StoreDot, a developer of extreme fast-charging lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, most recently as Sr. Director, R&D Product Development. StoreDot is owned by BP, Daimler, Samsung, and TDK.

Dr Szwarcman has worked with StoreDot since its inception in 2012 after finishing his PhD in Chemistry at Tel-Aviv University. He will bring his extensive knowledge and experience of the energy sector to his new role as CEO of the Refhuel R&D Centre.

Along with Dr Szwarcman, Refhuel is also delighted to be welcoming three new scientists to the research team; Bar Gavriel, Noam Zion and Yan Yurko. They are currently in the final stages of completing their doctorates under the supervision of Professor Lior Elbaz, Co-Founder of Refhuel and Associate Professor in Chemistry at Bar-Ilan University, and are joining the Refhuel team.

The announcement of these appointments comes as Refhuel establishes its own lab at Bar-Ilan University. Just two weeks ago the Bahraini Ambassador to Israel, Khaled Al Jalahma, visited Professor Elbaz and his team at the lab. Ambassador Al Jalahma's visit was part of his tour of Israel's growing tech industry and reflects growing international interest in Refhuel.

Refhuel is developing a reversible fuel-cell based on a proprietary hydrogen carrier technology that will enable efficient storage and production of energy.

Dr Daniel Szwarcman, incoming CEO of the Refhuel R&D Centre, said:

"I am very pleased to be joining Refhuel which is at the forefront of transforming fuel cell technology. Refhuel is full of exceptionally talented individuals, and I look forward to leading our exciting work, building on my background in the energy sector. GreenTech is a fast-growing and incredibly important sector, and it gives me great professional and personal satisfaction to know that I am joining a company with a big vision to change the world for the better."

Nathanel Lorenzi, Co-Founder of Refhuel and CEO of Decama Capital Ltd, said:

"We are delighted to have appointed Dr Szwarcman as CEO of the Refhuel R&D Centre. He brings with him outstanding technical knowledge in energy storage as well as extensive management experience from his work at StoreDot. Alongside the appointment of our three research scientists, we are building the team to carry out our mission. This is an exciting moment for the Refhuel team as we look towards to the company's future as a world leader in innovative fuel cell technology."

