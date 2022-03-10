The "Estonia Defense Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Estonia Defense Market report provides an overview of the Estonian defense market, outlining future programs and predicted expenditures.
The defense budget of Estonia reached US$787 million in FY2021, the highest budget submitted and accepted over the historic period. Whilst small in comparison to many of its international allies, this budget is still over the 2% GDP NATO target which many of Estonia's peers fail to reach or maintain.
As such, this modest budget allows Estonia to continue international cooperation and alliances by boosting positive sentiment and demonstrating a commitment to national and collective security. This is especially important in the face of Russia's looming presence.
Key future programs include the acquisition of Mistral missiles, as well as purchases of artillery systems including K9 Howitzers. This report predicts future Estonian defense expenditures, and includes the likely affect of COVID-19 on the market.
The market entry strategy and regulations section outlines any issues with engaging with the Estonian defense market, and includes explanations of complex regulations.
This report also identifies major players in the existing market, and gives an overview of the competitive landscape.
Scope
- Estonia's defense budget: detailed analysis of Estonia FY2021 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.
- Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of Estonia's military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of the country's military regulation.
- Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to Estonia are examined; there help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.
- Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years
- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Estonia defense industry.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Defense Budget Assessment
- Budgeting Process
- Defense Market Size Historical And Forecast
Drivers Of Defense Expenditure
- Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation
- Military Doctrine And Security Environment
- Military Doctrine And Strategy
Primary Threat Perception
- Secondary Threats
- External Threats
Political And Strategic Alliances
- Market Entry Strategy And Regulations
Procurement Policy And Process
- Market Regulations
- Market Entry Route
- Key Challenges
- Major M&A, Financing and Partnerships of Estonian Defense Market
Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities
- Market Attractiveness, 2021 20256
- Top Defense Segments By Value
Import And Export Market Dynamics
- Import Market Dynamics
- Defense Platform Acquisitions
- Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value
- Mistral
- Spike
- K9 Howitzer
- Fleet Size
Competitive Landscape
- Defense Companies Operating In Estonia
- Main Defense Companies
Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Milrem
- Milworks
- General Electric Co
- International Business Machines Corp
- The Boeing Co
- HP Inc
- Cisco Systems Inc
- Fujitsu Ltd
- KPMG International Coop
