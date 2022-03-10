Largest ever I&T Career Expo kickstarts T2 Hong Kong's first ever Innovation Tech x Talent Month to multiply and create new career possibilities for local and overseas talent

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is hosting the Hong Kong I&T Career Expo 2022 (the Career Expo) from 10 March till 16 March 2022, posting a record number of over 2,900 I&T jobs to provide local and overseas young talent with potential new career paths and opportunities for a brighter future.

HKSTP today announces first ever month-long T2 innovation Tech x Talent Month (T2), kicking off with Hong Kong I&T Career Expo 2022 (the Career Expo), which sees a record number of over 2,900 I&T job opportunities provided by over 280 local and overseas participating companies to multiply and create new career possibilities for local and overseas talent for a brighter future. Platform for the Career Expo will be activated today, creating opportunities for global I&T talent to work in Hong Kong. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Despite challenging times facing businesses and communities across Hong Kong today, HKSTP and leaders across the I&T ecosystem continue to pour effort and resource into building the city's strength in I&T and unleash long-term potential. The first ever month-long T2 innovation Tech x Talent Month (T2), kicking off with the Career Expo, is another sign of I&T growth as HKSTP seeks to meet record demand by building a robust talent pipeline for the future. This year's Career Expo features over 280 local and overseas companies across multiple sectors seeking bright young talent to join the I&T ecosystem.

Opportunities at this year's Career Expo saw highest demand in the areas of AI Data Analytics, BioTech, Electronic Sensors and in Software Communications. The growing diversity in skills demanded aligns with HKSTP's vision to build a wider pool of talent from all education levels and backgrounds, professionals from non-tech sectors seeking new career paths, as well as aspiring overseas entrepreneurs. The week-long Career Expo is combined with the expanded T2 talent initiatives that cover three key tracks, namely "Deep Tech Training", "Innovative Thinking Workshops and Idea Pitching" and "Upskilling Series (Fintech)".

"While the COVID-19 situation has tested all communities across our city, HKSTP believes that I&T development must continue. We witnessed rapid growth in the deal number and total amount of funding attracted by our Park companies in the past few years, indicating a growing appetite to invest in the local I&T startups. Hong Kong must ride on this strong momentum and pursue all future opportunities to take the I&T ecosystem to another level," said Albert Wong, CEO, HKSTP.

"This year, we will launch the Shenzhen branch of Hong Kong Science Park to support talent and tech ventures from Hong Kong to seize opportunities in GBA and those from GBA to go global. We will also collaborate with our ecosystem partners to engage talents to develop their careers in I&T by providing internships, training and job opportunities through Career Expo and the various programmes. Despite the current challenges, I encourage young talent to stay confident, passionate and believe in the opportunities that lie ahead."

On the same day, HKSTP is also announcing a series of ongoing initiatives to advance I&T talent development:

HKSTP is working with Vocational Training Council (VTC) to provide sub-degree students with I&T on-the-job training and internships at HKSTP's partner companies in Hong Kong and the GBA, such as through HKSTP's "Deep Tech Training" during T2.

Partnering NVIDIA on Deep Learning Institute (DLI) Ambassador Program to train tertiary students in artificial intelligence and deep learning. Students who have completed HKSTP's "Deep Tech Training" satisfactorily during T2 will receive an industry-recognised NVIDIA DLI certificate.

Collaborating with Tencent Finance Academy (Hong Kong) to nurture I&T entrepreneurship among tertiary students and expand their industry exposure through internships in Hong Kong and the GBA.

HKSTP will work with CUHK and PolyU, while in discussion with other universities, to nurture and mould young talent into Hong Kong's next generation of leading tech entrepreneurs and innovators. Students will be enrolled into HKSTP talent programmes or partner companies in credit-bearing work placements and projects.

HKSTP will also launch its Hong Kong InnoAcademy Society with over 100 Hong Kong I&T Ambassadors and nine Founding Committee members. The Hong Kong I&T Ambassadors from different ages and backgrounds will proactively engage and inspire future talent to join the I&T ecosystem. The Founding Committee members, who are alumni from HKSTP talent programme, "Technology Leaders of Tomorrow", will organise career and networking activities for members to nurture and grow the I&T talent community across the HKSTP ecosystem in Hong Kong and the GBA.

HKSTP aims to create a one-stop platform to nurture, engage and inspire Hong Kong, mainland and overseas talent to work at I&T companies and become I&T entrepreneurs in Hong Kong and GBA. The Career Expo together with our T2 Talent Month activities provide an exceptional opportunity for I&T companies and talent.

Participating companies can converse with potential talent at their virtual exhibition booths on the interactive platform by holding on-demand live chats and presentations.

For registration and more information about T2, please visit: https://bit.ly/3JSN1uq

T2's event details are subject to change as indicated by updates on the HKSTP website.

Hong Kong I&T Career Expo 2022 key figures and highlights:

2,900+ job opportunities (InnoHK: 624; INNOPARK: 204)

280+ tech companies participating

70%+ open jobs for overseas and the Greater Bay Area's talent

55%+ companies with offices in GBA and overseas

80%+ jobs in areas of technology and R&D

65%+ jobs at entry level, 25%+ at middle level

65%+ jobs for bachelor's holders, 10%+ jobs for doctorate holders

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has for 20 continuous years committed to building up Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology hub to propel success for local and global pioneers today and tomorrow. HKSTP has established a thriving I&T ecosystem that is home to three unicorns and Hong Kong's leading R&D hub with over 11,000 research professionals and over 1,000 technology companies focused on healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies.

Established in 2001, we attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation and technology for entrepreneurs on their journey of growth in Hong Kong, to the Greater Bay Area, Asia and beyond. Our growing innovation ecosystem is built around our key locations of the Hong Kong Science Park in Shatin, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. The three InnoParks are realizing a vision of re-industrialisation for Hong Kong. The goal is sectors like advanced manufacturing, electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined for a new generation of industry.

Through our infrastructure, services, expertise and network of partnerships, HKSTP will help establish innovation and technology as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong, while reinforcing Hong Kong's international I&T hub status as a launchpad for global growth at the heart of the GBA innovation powerhouse.

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org

