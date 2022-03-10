Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.: Silver Wolf Provides 2021 Year in Review and 2022 Outlook

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:SWLF)(OTCQB:SWLFF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its 2021 highlights and objectives for 2022.

2021 Accomplishments include:

Option agreement signed with Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ("Avino") on the 2,500 Ha Ana Maria & El Laberinto Properties (together, the "Properties")

Assembled highly-qualified and local geology site team

Completed NI 43-101-compliant Technical Report on the Properties

Completed Aster Satellite imaging survey

Completed Airborne Lidar and Hyperspectral imaging survey

Completed Airborne Geophysics Data survey

Application submitted to expand the land package by 3x

Completed 2021 mapping and sampling program across to identify prospective areas and uncover previous historical workings

Channel-sampled previous historical workings returning significant results, including 37.0 g/t Au & 7.6% Zn over 0.70 metres

Strengthened board and management team with top-tier personal additions and establishment of Technical Advisory Board

Initial seed fund financing and equity financing completed at $0.20/share and $0.25/share respectively.

Upgraded US-listing to the OTCQB and added DTC-eligibility

"I'm incredibly proud of the accomplishments Silver Wolf achieved in 2021" said Peter Latta, President. "We've taken a grass-roots property with little historical data and made significant advancements on our geological understanding leading to confidence and excitement on a potential discovery on the Ana Maria property. Silver Wolf completed all the objectives it set for itself in 2021 and we will continue to execute on our plan in 2022 to deliver value for shareholders. We will continue to value our tight share structure and efficient use of capital to align management's success with that of our investors as demonstrated by the large insider ownership percentage. I would like to thank our world-class site and consulting geologists as well as our small but efficient corporate team for their tireless efforts this year. We look forward to big things to come in 2022."

In 2022, Silver Wolf has set the following objectives;

Complete the geophysics data interpretation

Combine and layer in all data to date along with the field mapping and prospecting to define the drill targets for the initial drill program.

Apply and receive drill permits

Mobilize drilling equipment using existing relationships in Mexico to allow for dramatically reduced drilling costs to execute an initial drill program

Receive approval from the Mexican Authorities on the expanded land package application

