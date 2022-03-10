- KVD900 Phase 3 KONFIDENT Trial Initiated -

- KVD824 Phase 2 KOMPLETE Clinical Trial Enrollment on Track -

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors, today provided an operational update and released financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2022.

"We made many significant clinical advances this quarter," said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. "We are excited that the KVD900 Phase 3 KONFIDENT trial for on-demand treatment of HAE attacks is now underway, and we are encouraged by the progress of our KVD824 Phase 2 KOMPLETE trial for HAE prophylaxis. Based on initial enrollment trends, we expect we will be able to provide data for both studies in 2023."

Third Fiscal Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Initiated KONFIDENT, the Phase 3 clinical trial of KVD900, that is expected to be sufficient to support an NDA filing. Data from this trial is currently anticipated in the second half of 2023.

Continued to enroll KOMPLETE, the Phase 2 clinical trial of KVD824. As of early March, the trial is enrolling on track with the Company's targets and it is currently anticipated that data from this trial will be available in mid-2023.

Presented data for KVD900 at American Academy of Allergy, Asthma Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting. Data presentations included two poster presentations with additional data from the Phase 2 clinical trial. The first poster showed that KVD900 was rapidly absorbed, leading to near-complete suppression of plasma kallikrein and significantly shorter time to symptom relief. The second poster provided data demonstrating that the Patient Global Impression of Change (PGI-C) scale was an effective tool to monitor attack symptoms and predict attack resolution for patients experiencing HAE attacks. PGI-C is the primary outcome measure in the KONFIDENT clinical trial.

Continued progress in the Factor XIIa inhibitor program, with multiple compounds advancing in the preclinical stage and an expected first IND for an oral Factor XIIa inhibitor candidate in 2023.

Third Fiscal Quarter Financial Results:

Revenue: No revenue was recognized for the three months ended January 31, 2022 or January 31, 2021.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $19.7 million for the three months ended January 31, 2022, compared to $9.1 million for the same period in the prior fiscal year. The increase in R&D expenses during the quarter primarily reflects the initiation of the Phase 3 KONFIDENT clinical trial for KVD900, the ongoing Phase 2 KOMPLETE clinical trial for KVD824, and increased preclinical spending.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $6.9 million for the three months ended January 31, 2022, compared to $3.6 million for the same period in the prior fiscal year. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to an increase in compensation related expenses and to a lesser extent, increases in professional fees, commercial planning expenses, and other administrative costs.

Net Loss: Net loss was $22.5 million, or $(0.92) per weighted average basic and diluted share, for the three months ended January 31, 2022, compared to net loss of $10.0 million, or $(0.56) per weighted average basic and diluted share for the same period in the prior fiscal year. The increase in net loss and net loss per share primarily resulted from the increase in operating expenses, primarily research and development.

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $194.8 million as of January 31, 2022, compared to $248.9 million as of April 30, 2021. The decrease in the net cash position was due to increased operating expenses.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). KalVista is developing KVD900 as an oral on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks and has initiated the Phase 3 KONFIDENT clinical trial. KVD824 is in development for prophylactic treatment of HAE, with the Phase 2 KOMPLETE clinical trial underway. In addition, KalVista's oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment of HAE for patients. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor, called KVD001, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial.

For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com.

For more information on the KVD900 HAE on-demand Phase 3 KONFIDENT study, please visit www.konfidentstudy.com.

For more information on the KVD824 HAE prophylaxis Phase 2 KOMPLETE study, please visit www.kompletestudy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the potential impact of COVID-19, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, timing or outcomes of communications with the FDA, our expectations about safety and efficacy of our product candidates and timing of clinical trials and its results, our ability to commence clinical studies or complete ongoing clinical studies, including our Phase 3 KONFIDENT and Phase 2 KOMPLETE clinical trials, and to obtain regulatory approvals for KVD900, KVD824 and other candidates in development, the ability of KVD900, KVD824 and other candidates in development to treat HAE or DME, and the future progress and potential success of our oral Factor XIIa program. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2021, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports that we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) January 31, April 30, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 45,577 50,592 Marketable securities 149,212 198,337 Research and development tax credit receivable 11,287 10,418 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,388 4,917 Total current assets 214,464 264,264 Property and equipment, net 2,215 1,791 Right of use assets 8,180 5,758 Other assets 193 200 Total assets 225,052 272,013 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 2,185 1,981 Accrued expenses 6,450 6,930 Lease liability current portion 1,014 863 Total current liabilities 9,649 9,774 Long-term liabilities: Lease liability net of current portion 7,467 5,046 Total long-term liabilities 7,467 5,046 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value 24 24 Additional paid-in capital 436,313 426,437 Accumulated deficit (226,062 (167,836 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,339 (1,432 Total stockholders' equity 207,936 257,193 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 225,052 272,013

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Operating expenses: Research and development 19,738 9,097 50,954 29,409 General and administrative 6,945 3,560 18,848 10,472 Total operating expenses 26,683 12,657 69,802 39,881 Operating loss (26,683 (12,657 (69,802 (39,881 Other income: Interest income 258 137 822 589 Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain (198 301 (529 715 Other income 4,156 2,171 11,283 7,289 Total other income 4,216 2,609 11,576 8,593 Net loss (22,467 (10,048 (58,226 (31,288 Net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.92 (0.56 (2.38 (1.75 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 24,479,660 17,961,802 24,449,788 17,905,926

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited) Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss (58,226 (31,288 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 408 397 Stock-based compensation expense 8,432 3,677 Realized loss (gain) from sale of marketable securities 296 (192 Non-cash operating lease expense 153 25 Amortization of premium on marketable securities 2,081 247 Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 698 (441 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Research and development tax credit receivable (1,477 10,135 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,659 35 Accounts payable 228 (1,182 Accrued expenses (279 (539 Net cash used in operating activities (51,345 (19,126 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (84,415 (26,814 Sales and maturities of marketable securities 130,686 45,692 Acquisition of property and equipment (845 (49 Net cash provided by investing activities 45,426 18,829 Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of common stock net of offering expenses 1,648 Issuance of common stock from equity incentive plans 1,443 161 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,443 1,809 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (539 426 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (5,015 1,938 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 50,592 15,789 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 45,577 17,727

