InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.: Disinfectant Wipes and Sprays Market worth $ 13.6 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of the market assessment report on "GlobalDisinfectant Wipes and Sprays market by Products (Sprays and Wipes), Compositions (Alcohol-based, Alkyl Dimethyl Benzyl, and Other Compositions), Distributions (Direct (Offline, Online) and Indirect (Offline, Online), Applications ( Healthcare (Wound Care in Hospital Setting, Hospitals (Ex. Wound Care), Clinics/Physician Office, and Diagnostic Laboratories), Consumer Care (Decontamination, Hand Disinfection, Skin Disinfection, Cleansing and Skin Care Wipes, and Care and Protection Body Care), Defense Sector, Government, Residential, Commercial Spaces, Hospitality, and Other (Industrial, etc.))- By Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast till 2030."

According to the latest market research report, the global disinfectant wipes and sprays market size is valued at US$ 12,315.66 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 13,654.83 Million in 2030, recording a promising CAGR of 1.15% from 2021 to 2030.

Request for Sample Pages:https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1213

The sudden surge in the COVID-19 outbreak has increased the demand for disinfectants in any form, wipes, liquids, or sprays, resulting in the expansion of disinfectant manufacturing industries. Consumers' standards for cleaning significantly improved during the pandemic. Hence, manufacturers in this market are continuously developing innovative, scientifically tested, and EPA-approved products to kill bacteria, fungi, and infectious viruses like Coronavirus and Norovirus. According to the WHO, US EPA, and US CDC, alcohol-based sanitisers have proven effective against coronavirus. For instance, in June 2021, two Stepan Disinfectants, STEPAN Disinfectant Wipe and SC-RTU Disinfectant Cleaner were approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) as effective against SARS-CoV-2 with a contact time of only 30 seconds. Also, in In Sept 2019, STERIS Corporation announced the addition of Spor-Klenz Ready-to-Use Disinfectant Wipes to its extensive cleanroom disinfectant product offering. Spor-Klenz Ready to Use Disinfectant Wipes utilise an innovative system that combines woven polyester wipes with an internal pouch containing the Spor-Klenz Ready to Use formula.

Awareness about maintaining proper hygiene facilities is a significant factor driving the disinfectant wipes and sprays market growth. Over the forecast years, the increase in chronic and infectious diseases is also likely to boost the disinfectant wipes and sprays market. Furthermore, elements like advancement in technology and innovation solutions, rise in government initiatives, growing emergence of unknown pathogens, the surge in e-commerce platforms and online shopping websites, increased preference for safe and hygienic facilities are responsible for the market growth. However, the presence of toxic elements in disinfectants may hamper the growth of the disinfectant wipes and sprays market.

During the forecast period 2022-2030, North America is expected to dominate the disinfectant wipes and sprays market, owing to advancement of technologies, growing awareness about COVID 19 infections, active participation of government initiatives for R&D of innovative products, and an increasing number of market players in this region. On the other hand, the Europe region will also hold the largest share of this market during the forecast years due to rising government initiatives in R&D and increasing awareness about hygiene. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market in the future, attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases like Covid-19, rising awareness about hygiene and sanitation, and entry of emerging new players in the market.

Request for ToC:https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-disinfectant-wipes-and-sprays-market/1213

Some of the key Players of disinfectant wipes and sprays market are Ecolab, GOJO Industries, P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, 2XL Corporation, BODE Chemie, Bright Solutions, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cambridge Sensors, Steris, Stryker, GAMA Healthcare, Kinnos, Cantel Medical, CleanWell, Contec, Drager UK, Dr. Schumacher GmbH, Diamond Wipes, Diversey, Dreumex, Medline Industries, Metrex Research, Midlab, Pal International, Parker Laboratories, Safetec of America, Sani Professional, S.C. Johnson & Son, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Stepan Company, UPS Hygiene, PDI, Inc., Vernacare, Virox Technologies, Wexford Labs, Whiteley Corporation, Zep, CarrollCLEAN, Aquila Bioscience, and others Prominent Players. The market players can boost their business by continual innovations, upgrades, collaborations, and expansions of online services.

In March 2022, PDI announced the concurrent launch of novel, innovative disinfectants to aid infection prevention professionals in the fight against increasing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and the ongoing fight against Covid-19. Sani-HyPerCide Germicidal Disposable Wipe, Sani-24 Germicidal Disposable Wipe, and Sani-HyPerCide Germicidal Spray are newly launched products that showcase PDI's commitment to helping in the prevention of infections and promoting health and wellness.

In March 2021, Aquila Bioscience developed a spray for reusable masks that uses pathogen-capturing technology. A new barrier sprays that it claims will make these reusable masks up to 99pc effective at blocking airborne pathogens and particles. It can provide protection against Covid-19 and other pathogens

In January 2021, Contec launched the Sterile ReFIBE Wipes (100% polyester).

Curious About the Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-disinfectant-wipes-and-sprays-market/1213

Market Segments

Global Disinfectant Wipes and Sprays Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Products

Sprays

Wipes

Global Disinfectant Wipes and Sprays Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Compositions

Alcohol-based

Alkyl Dimethyl Benzyl

Other Compositions

Global Disinfectant Wipes and Sprays Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Distributions

Direct

Offline



Online

Indirect

Offline



Online

Global Disinfectant Wipes and Sprays Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Applications

Healthcare

Wound Care in Hospital Setting



Hospitals (Ex. Wound Care)



Clinics/Physician Office



Diagnostic Laboratories

Consumer Care

Decontamination



Hand Disinfection



Skin Disinfection



Cleansing and Skin Care Wipes



Care and Protection Body Car

Defence Sector

Government

Residential

Commercial Spaces

Hospitality

Other (Industrial, etc.)

Global Disinfectant Wipes and Sprays Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America disinfectant wipes and sprays market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

U.S.

Canada

Europe disinfectant wipes and sprays market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific disinfectant wipes and sprays market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America disinfectant wipes and sprays market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa disinfectant wipes and sprays market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should purchase this report:

To receive a detailed analysis of key insights and future trends for global disinfectant wipes and sprays market

To receive industry overview and product mapping of disinfectant wipes and sprays market

To analyse the disinfectant wipes and sprays market drivers and challenges

To get information on disinfectant wipes and sprays market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2030

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in disinfectant wipes and sprays market industry

For Detailed Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1213

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Global Healthcare UV Disinfection Equipment Market

Global Hydrogen Peroxide Plasma Sterilizers Market

Global Dry-Mist Disinfection System Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: +1 718 593 4405

Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com

Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg