Licensing of Sportsflare's esports betting solutions sought in advance of Ontario Government launching an online gaming market on April 4, 2022

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2022) - Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. (CSE: TIDL) ("Tiidal Gaming" or the "Company"), a leading esports and gaming platform company, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tiidal Gaming Canada Inc., has applied to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (the "AGCO") to obtain the Gaming Related Supplier - Manufacturers License (the "License"). The License will enable Sportsflare, the Company's wholly-owned technology division, to supply AGCO approved sportsbooks with its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) powered esports betting solutions.

Following the Canadian federal government enacting Bill C-218 in August 2021, which has since paved the way for the provinces to implement a framework for legalized single-event sports wagering, Ontario, the province with the largest population in Canada, became the first province to accept applications from private iGaming operators. The AGCO announced in January 2022 that it will launch a new online gaming market on April 4, 2022 through iGaming Ontario, a subsidiary of the AGCO.

"With the Ontario iGaming market set to launch in roughly one month, we intend to gain an early-mover advantage by becoming a fully registered gaming-related supplier in Canada's most populous province and what is expected to be one of the top markets in North America," said Tom Hearne, CEO of Tiidal Gaming. "Our technology is currently integrated with dozens of sportsbooks globally and has received significant traction from esports bettors. As a result, we plan to introduce our cutting-edge betting products to the Ontario marketplace in order to expand and advance our presence within the North American betting industry."

About Tiidal Gaming

Tiidal Gaming is a leading media and technology platform enabling next generation engagement in esports and gaming. We are positioned at the intersection of gaming, media, and betting and enable our partners to create positive, engaging, and immersive fan and consumer experiences through our industry-leading media and technology offerings. With deep industry roots and expertise, Tiidal is focused on the next generation of fan and consumer and building the future of game-based entertainment. For more information, please visit www.tiidal.gg.

For more information, please contact:

Tom Hearne

Chief Executive Officer, Tiidal Gaming

e: tom@tiidal.gg

t: 416-560-0528

Investor Relations

e: ir@tiidal.gg

t: 905-510-7636

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of management of the Company with respect to performance, business and future events. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116235