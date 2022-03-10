TDG Gold Corp. Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey and Defines High Priority Target Zones at BOT, Toodoggone District, BC

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the completion of a property-wide airborne magnetic survey, data compilation and the delineation of exploration targets at its 100% owned BOT project ("BOT"), in the Toodoggone District, B.C. (Figure 1).

The BOT project consists of over 8,600 hectares located approximately 40 kilometres ("km") north of TDG's 100% owned Baker-Shasta gold ("Au") and silver ("Ag") project, adjacent to Evergold Corp.'s ("Evergold") Golden Lion project in the Toodoggone District of north-central B.C. In 2021, Evergold drilled and discovered the ' GL1 Main ' Zone, which carried high-grade Au-Ag and appreciable concentrations of base metal (see Evergold New Release: November 16, 2021, here).

BOT covers a relatively underexplored portion of the Toodoggone, has never been drilled, and presents a high-calibre, frontier-level project for TDG with copper ("Cu") and Au-Ag potential. It further augments TDG's portfolio of assets, which include the road-accessible, former-producing high-grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines.

Figure 1. Location of BOT Project in relation to other major tenure holders in Toodoggone Mining Camp, B.C.

During the 2021 exploration season, TDG completed an airborne magnetometer survey covering BOT, performed for TDG by Precision GeoSurveys Inc. This survey provided high-quality magnetic data to supplement TDG's existing database of geochemistry and geophysics to assist with prioritizing target zones for follow up work. The TMI (Total Magnetic Intensity) results are shown below (Figure 2).

Figure 2. BOT Project 2021 Airborne Survey - Total Magnetic Intensity Map with interpreted structural lineaments and high-priority target areas corresponding the MINFILE occurrences.

BOT is host to numerous previously identified precious and base metal mineral showings (MINFILEs; Figure 3). Evidence of hydrothermal alteration at BOT is observed in surficial gossans. These gossans have anomalous supporting precious and base metal concentrations in geochemical sampling completed to date.

TDG's technical team has completed the re-assembly and analysis of historical reports and data that detail the exploration history at BOT from 1969 to present. In combination with the 2021 survey work, TDG now has access to 1,459 line-km of high-resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys.

Key targets at BOT include Silver Cirque, Stockwork Zone, Regal and Moose showings - descriptions of each follow below.

Figure 3. BOT Project Mineral Showings (MINFILEs) and surficial gossan locations, and Evergold 2021 high-grade intercept.

Silver Cirque Showing - 094E 255

Porphyry Cu +/- Mo +/- Au

Epithermal Au-Ag: low sulphidation

The Silver Cirque occurrence is located on the western flank on Mount McNamara. Silver Cirque is hosted in a 500 metre x 500 metre ("m") alteration zone containing sphalerite, galena,chalcopyrite and minor tetrahedrite mineralization. Select grab sampling completed by previous operators contained values ranging from below detection up to 26.96 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au and 1,350 g/t Ag.

Stockwork Zone Showing - 094E 254

Porphyry Cu +/- Mo +/- Au

The Stockwork Zone is located 3.5 km southwest of Mount McNamara. Mineralization is best developed along north-south structures that mimic the geometry of a strong ZTEM chargeability anomaly, detailed below. The mineralized zone has approximately 1% quartz stockwork with veins ranging from 3 mm to 30 cm. Rock geochemistry values at the Stockwork showing range from 11 parts per million ("ppm") up to 1% Cu and below detection up to 9.5 g/t Au (Figure 4).

Figure 4. Copper Geochemistry at Stockwork main zone and anomalous eastern cirques

Alpine cirques and outcrops to the east of the main Stockwork showing also contain anomalous Cu values with concentrations ranging from 49 ppm up to1% Cu. TDG recently added to BOT claims through staking to cover the anomalous ground east of the Stockwork main zone.

Regal Showing - 094E 253 Porphyry Cu +/- Mo +/- Au Epithermal Au-Ag: low sulphidation

The Regal showing is located roughly3.3 km south of the Stockwork showing. The geologyis similar to the Silver Cirque showing to the north, where marine and volcanic rock is intruded by monzonite and granodiorite stocks.

The Regal showing mineralization in quartz +/- specularite veins as individual veins and stockworks, which contain a range from below detection to 59.8 g/t Au and below detection to 144 g/t Ag (ARIS 28037).The showing was extended to the south by Talisker Resources Ltd. in2019 (prior to TDG's acquisition of Talisker's Toodoggone properties in 2020) with additional values ranging from below detection up to 9.89 g/t Au, confirming the anomalous gold and silver values in the previous sampling. The Regal showing is located near the southern termination a major 7000 m x400 m 3D ZTEM chargeability anomaly, at 90Hz frequency (Figure 5).

Figure 5. Silver Cirque, Stockwork, and Regal MINFILEs with 3D ZTEM 90Hz Chargeability Anomaly.

A strong linear 3D ZTEM 90Hz chargeability anomaly 7000 m x 400 m in dimensions runs NNE - SSW between the Silver Cirque,Stockwork, and Regal occurrences. This anomaly has spatial correlation to major magnetic features and could connect the three sub-parallel zones at depth as a single continuous mineralized structure.

Moose Showing - 094E 020

[Note: the mineral claim containing the Moose MINFILE occurrence is held by a third party; TDG has the surrounding claims]

Porphyry Cu +/- Mo +/- Au

Cu skarn

The Moose showing is located in the southernportion of the BOT tenuregroup, below a high ridgelineto the east of Moosehead Lake. Historicreporting describes widespread copper mineralization, disseminated chalcopyrite with individual samples ranging from below detection to up to 1% Cu. Overlimit assays were not completed on the historicsampling (Figure 6). Mineralized quartz veins also occur which contain values ranging from below detection to up to 168 g/t Ag and below detection to up to 205.3 g/t Au. A secondsample of this stockwork taken90 m to the west also contained 68.4 g/t Ag and >100 g/t Au. No overlimit assay was completed for Au analysis.

Figure 6. Copper geochemistry and regional geology at Moose MINFILE showing porphyry target.

Intense oxidation has developed extensive areas of limonite gossans, the largest of which measures 1000 m x 200 m, and is located topographically above the previous high-grade Au sample sites. Cu-Au stream sediment anomalies are observed within the creeks that incise into the above gossanous slopes,with values ranging from below detection to up to 740 ppm Cu and 640 parts per billion ("ppb") Au, respectively. Background values for this region are < 50 ppm Cu and < 25 ppb Au.

A property-scale airborne hyperspectral survey is planned as the initial follow up of the data compilation by company geologists, to aid in vectoring using clay speciation and alteration mineral trends. 60 line-km of high- resolution deep IP surveys are also planned on east-west trending survey lines over Moose hydrothermal system to test chargeability to depth. A three-year MYAB (Multi Year Area Based) permit application had been submitted to complete 2022 work and anticipate drilling in 2023.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

This news release includes historical information that has been reviewed by the Company's geological team. The Company's review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this news release; however, the Company cannot directly verify the accuracy of the historical data, including the procedures used for sample collection and analysis. Therefore, the Company encourages investors to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these results.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. TDG currently has 78,361,085 common shares issued and outstanding.

