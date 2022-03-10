Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive's Loyalty Gaming Platform, Gambit Rewards, Selected as Finalist for "Best Loyalty Industry Innovation" of the Year

Loyalty Magazine's shortlist for the 2022 International Loyalty Awards includes Loyalty Gaming pioneer, Gambit Rewards

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector, is pleased to announce that its Loyalty Gaming division, Gambit Rewards ("Gambit"), has been selected as a finalist for the 2022 International Loyalty Awards. Hosted every June in London, the event recognizes leading brands from across the global industry that are showing innovation, fresh thinking and creativity. Gambit has been selected under the category of "Best Loyalty Industry Innovation" of the year.

Acquired by Snipp in February 2022, Gambit gamifies rewards programs by integrating them with its unique sports betting and online gaming experience. Players can use loyalty points to play for actual cash winnings or other prizes, without risking any real money ("Loyalty Gaming"). Gambit enables players to convert their points from various rewards programs to Gambit Play Tokens, which can then be used to participate in online gaming and live sports betting opportunities. Players can spend their Gambit winnings on a variety of growing incentives, including cash, gift cards and charitable donations. All activity is centralized at www.gambitrewards.com, creating a single hub for Loyalty Gaming across the entire rewards landscape.

Richard Pistilli, Gambit CEO stated: "We are very honored to be recognized by one of the leading voices in the industry, Loyalty Magazine. Loyalty Gaming is an entirely new category in the world of rewards that injects fun and excitement into the process. We provide a casual gaming experience that enables our players to win real money on a single event basis by simply playing with their points."

About Gambit

Gambit is a regulator-approved consumer network that integrates loyalty programs with online gaming & sports betting in America. Gambit operates a proprietary platform for turning loyalty points into free-to-play tokens ("Loyalty Gaming"), which can then be used to participate in various online gaming and live sports betting opportunities. The platform also provides leading brands across the United States with a unique solution to unlocking the US$100B value in unused loyalty points, while simultaneously offering a new way to engage with the high growth vertical of online gaming and sports betting. Launched in 2019 as a solution for gamifying rewards programs, Gambit players can use various loyalty points to play for actual cash winnings, cryptocurrencies, charity contributions or other prizes, without risking any real money. All activity is centralized at www.gambitrewards.com, creating a single hub for Loyalty Gaming across the entire rewards landscape.

About Snipp

Snipp Interactive Inc (TSXV:SPN)(OTCPINK:SNIPF) is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 1000 Clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides Clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.snipp.com

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Snipp Interactive Inc.

Jaisun Garcha

Chief Financial Officer

investors@snipp.com

1-888-99-SNIPP

SOURCE: Snipp Interactive Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/692467/Snipp-Interactives-Loyalty-Gaming-Platform-Gambit-Rewards-Selected-as-Finalist-for-Best-Loyalty-Industry-Innovation-of-the-Year