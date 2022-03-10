- (PLX AI) - Deutsche Bank CEO says not withdrawing completely from Russia because we have clients who cannot exit Russia overnight.
- • Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing speaks in statement to employees
- • CEO says there are types of business we will cease
- • Says first and foremost, it is our duty to support the German government and its international partners in their consistent stance and all their measures
- • At Deutsche Bank, we are fully committed to this: CEO says
