- (PLX AI) - RWE says 2 projects awarded in North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony with total capacity of more than 45 megawatts.
- • The German Federal Network Agency has awarded RWE the Grevenbroich wind farm in North Rhine-Westphalia and the Bartelsdorf 2 project in Lower Saxony
- • 3 Nordex units are being constructed at the location in the Rhenish mining region, accounting for 5.7 megawatts (MW) each. The scheduled start date for the Grevenbroich wind farm, with a total installed capacity of 17.1 MW, is as early as the second quarter of 2022, and it is expected to go into operation at the end of this year
- • RWE will add 5 Nordex turbines to its existing wind farm Bartelsdorf, to give the wind farm an additional 28.5 MW of capacity
