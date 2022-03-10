Spiffy Launches Smart Tumbler To Safely Eliminate Vehicle Odors and Boost Fleet Customer Satisfaction

The easy-to-use, rechargeable device combats odors and logistical headaches plaguing fleets nationwide

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / Get Spiffy, Inc. (Spiffy?), an on-demand car care, technology, and services company, today announced the launch of its automated odor elimination device, Smart Tumbler : a safe, reliable solution for odor removal of organic materials, smoke molecules, and bacteria. It automates the deodorizing process for vehicles, leaving them thoroughly odor-free in only 15 minutes.

Today, fleet and rental car companies are experiencing acute negative customer feedback around unpleasant vehicle odors. Tobacco, vape, and cannabis smoking, along with higher utilization, increase the likelihood of odors. The result is a negative customer experience that's easy to avoid with an investment in proper odor elimination strategies.

"We hear from our fleet clients that two fundamental success metrics are maximizing utilization and maintaining high customer satisfaction scores," said Grayson Leverenz, Spiffy CMO. "Fleet managers want to make sure their customers are happy to keep them coming back and sharing positive recommendations. If there are lingering odors in their rental vehicle, then customer satisfaction is definitely going to suffer."

Smart Tumbler delivers a water-activated chlorine dioxide (CIO2) gas throughout the interior cabin and ventilation system to address the odors plaguing customer satisfaction. The automated, rechargeable device is designed to fit into any cupholder, where it safely dispenses an effective odor elimination treatment that leaves each vehicle smelling brand-new.

"Vehicle odors are nothing new for fleets, but post-pandemic, they have become a much greater challenge as customers are more aware of foul smells inside a car," said Scot Wingo, Spiffy CEO. "With Smart Tumbler, our goal is to help fleet managers address the odors in their vehicles in a way that's effective, reliable, and, most importantly, safe for anyone to use."

Spiffy turned to designing and manufacturing its proprietary odor elimination solution in-house after requests from fleet partners across the country. The Smart Tumbler product prioritizes five fundamental tenets to help effectively remove odors for any vehicle:

Safe : Specifically designed to eliminate the possibility of exposure to the chlorine dioxide treatment.

: Specifically designed to eliminate the possibility of exposure to the chlorine dioxide treatment. Effective: Proven to attack all sources of organic odors, including pet smells, smoke/cannabis odors, food spills.

Proven to attack all sources of organic odors, including pet smells, smoke/cannabis odors, food spills. Ease of use : Short and simple process for anyone to follow, taking only 15 minutes to complete.

: Short and simple process for anyone to follow, taking only 15 minutes to complete. Durable : Uses no moving parts, allowing it to last for hundreds of uses.

: Uses no moving parts, allowing it to last for hundreds of uses. Consistent: Each treatment is electronically controlled and measured to eliminate odors dependably every time.

"We gathered significant feedback from our own technicians and fleet customers throughout the design and manufacturing process. Chief among them was making sure that the device could operate on rechargeable battery power," said Ryan Eade, Spiffy CTO. "Customers can charge their Smart Tumbler overnight then use it for multiple services throughout the day, making it simple to move from car to car and eliminate odors across your entire fleet."

The flexibility of the Smart Tumbler's rechargeable battery and short, yet effective treatment time enables fleet managers to scale to their needs, using multiple devices to complete hundreds of services a day and keep fleet utilization rates high. By making comprehensive odor elimination simpler than ever, Spiffy empowers fleets of all sizes to keep their vehicles smelling clean for first-class customer satisfaction.

Fleet managers interested in learning more about Spiffy Smart Tumbler can visit http://smarttumbler.com .

