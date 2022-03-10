At CAGR of 12.1% Shipping Container Market Outlook | 2021 - 2028 | Global Segment, Types, Major Players | Rapid Growth Up To USD 16.01 Billion: Industry Size, Trends, Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Shipping Container industry accumulated proceeds worth nearly US$ 6.45 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to accrue returns of approximately US$ 16.01 billion by 2028. Moreover, Shipping Container market is prognosis to record CAGR of almost 12.1% in 2021-2028
Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as"Shipping Container Market- By Container Size (High Cube Containers, Large Containers, And Small Containers), By Product Type (SPECIAL PURPOSE CONTAINERS, REFRIGERATED CONTAINERS, Flat Rack Containers, And DRY STORAGE CONTAINERS), And By End-Use (TRANSPORT, Industrial Products, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, And Food & Beverages): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2021-2028.".
Shipping Container Market: Overview
Shipping containers are available in myriad shapes and range from huge reusable steel boxes to corrugated boxes. They help in bundling cargo & goods into huge unitized loads and can be easily managed, shifted, and stacked. These products are easily packaged in ship just like pallets & cardboard boxes. They are manufactured from steel and aluminum and its production is made as per the laws of ISO (International Organization for Standardization).
Growth of shipping container market over forecast period can be credited to thriving transport & logistics sector along with rise in trading activities through sea and land routes. In addition to this, escalating demand for convenience and affordability has converted into huge product penetration in various sectors. Apart from this, need for storing huge volume of goods is predicted to embellish expansion of shipping container industry over ensuing years. Easy availing of shipping containers in myriad forms such as dry storage containers and refrigerated containers will establish a strong base for shipping container market growth across globe in coming years. Citing an instance, Reefer - a form of refrigerated container- is utilized for transporting perishable items such as fish, vegetables, alcoholic drinks, pharmaceuticals, fruits, meat, sea food, and flowers.
Industry Dynamics:
Shipping Container Market: Growth Drivers
- Rise in maritime shipping activities with rise in trade deals across globe will embellish business trends
Surge in cargo transport activities through ships & steamers will spur market size. Additionally, shipping containers are used for transporting as well as goods carriage without uploading & reloading need at intermediate points. This has enhanced popularity of product leading to humungous growth of shipping container industry. Apart from this, rise in maritime shipping activities with rise in trade deals across globe will embellish business trends. Nonetheless, huge costs of product can pose a threat to expansion of shipping container industry in near future.
Furthermore, growing acceptance of automation in container terminals resulting in container standardization will drive market trends. In addition to this, some of the countries such as India are producing cargo containers with help of regional producers as a part of its Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Such moves will create humungous demand for shipping containers across globe.
Dry Storage Containers To Lead Product Type Segment Over 2021-2028
- Expansion of dry storage containers segment over assessment period is subject to its reduced costs
Expansion of dry storage containers segment over assessment period is subject to its reduced costs, easy availability, and extensive usage. In addition to this, they are airtight and can prevent goods damage due to extreme temperatures. Furthermore, they are utilized for packing drums, boxes, cartons, sacks, pallets, and barrels.
List of Key Players of Shipping Container Market:
- TLS Offshore Containers International
- Sea Box Inc.
- YMC Container Solutions
- CXIC Group Containers Company Limited
- CARU Containers B.V.
- Maersk Container Industry
- Singamas Container Holdings Limited
- China International Marine Containers Co. Ltd.
- OEG OFFSHORE LIMITED
- W&K Container.
Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Shipping Container Market Reports:
- As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Shipping Container Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 12.1% (2021-2028).
- Through the primary research, it was established that the Shipping Container Market was valued approximately USD 6.45 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 16.01 billion by 2028.
- Asia Pacific over forecast timeline is subject to rise in trade through sea and land route activities in sub-continent.
Key questions answered in this report:
- What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Shipping Container Market?
- What are the key driving factors propelling the Shipping Container Market forward?
- What are the most important companies in the Shipping Container Market Industry?
- What segments does the Shipping Container Market cover?
- How can I receive a free copy of the Shipping Container Market sample report and company profiles?
Report Scope:
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2020
USD 6.45 Billion
Revenue forecast in 2028
USD 16.01 Billion
Growth Rate
CAGR of almost 12.1% 2021-2028
Base Year
2020
Historic Years
2016 - 2020
Forecast Years
2021 - 2028
Segments Covered
By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)
Quantitative Units
Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World
Countries Covered
U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others
Companies Covered
TLS Offshore Containers International, Sea Box, Inc., YMC Container Solutions, CXIC Group Containers Company Limited, CARU Containers B.V., Maersk Container Industry, Singamas Container Holdings Limited, China International Marine Containers Co., Ltd., OEG OFFSHORE LIMITED, and W&K Container.
Report Coverage
Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.
Customization Scope
Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.
Asia Pacific Shipping Container Market To Register Exponential Growth By 2028
- Presence of giant producers in Japan, India, and China will further contribute towards regional market size.
Expansion of shipping container industry in Asia Pacific zone over assessment period is owing to high maritime trade and shipping activities witnessed in sub-continent. In addition to this, presence of giant producers in Japan, India, and China will further contribute towards regional market size. Expansion of manufacturing base in India and China will accelerate growth of shipping container industry in Asia Pacific.
Global Shipping Container Market is segmented as follows:
Shipping Container Market: By Container Size Outlook (2021-2028)
- High Cube Containers
- Large Containers
- Small Containers
Shipping Container Market: By Product Type Outlook (2021-2028)
- SPECIAL PURPOSE CONTAINERS
- REFRIGERATED CONTAINERS
- DRY STORAGE CONTAINERS
- Flat Rack Containers
Shipping Container Market: By End-Use Outlook (2021-2028)
- TRANSPORT
- Food & Beverages
- Industrial Products
- Healthcare
- Consumer Goods
Shipping Container Market: By Region Outlook (2021-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
