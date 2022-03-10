Nashville, Tennessee and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2022) - Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (TSXV: ALPS.U) (OTCQX: ASEPF) ("Alpine Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a new development partnership, Alpine Red Dawn 1 ("RD1"), which will fund the addition of a third rig to supplement the Company's existing two rig program. RD1 has a capital plan of approximately US$50.4 million, with approximately US$30.3 million of external development capital, and is expected to continue to develop assets within the Company's existing operational footprint.

Alpine Summit is also pleased to announce that it has added approximately 6,440 net acres in Webb County, thus expanding its existing leased acreage position in that area to approximately 14,000 net acres. As part of this expansion, Alpine Summit will gain access to an additional 35 to 40 attractive natural gas drilling locations in South Texas.

Alpine Summit has also recently secured two long-term rig contracts. Alpine Summit plans to run a three rig program for the remainder of the year. The Company expects to have one rig operating in the Giddings Field, one rig operating in South Texas, and a third rig moving opportunistically between locations. Alpine Summit has delayed its entry into the Permian in order to take advantage of additional proven drilling locations in its existing footprint, but expects to begin its operations there during the second half of 2022.

"We are growing production at an accelerated rate through the drill bit to drive shareholder equity value and fill in the gaps created by the industry exodus. We are earning asset level returns in excess of our internal investment hurdle rates while maintaining low relative overhead given the size of our operations. The transition away from fossil fuels still requires significant replacement reinvestment and we continue to accelerate production," commented Craig Perry, Alpine Summit's CEO.

2022 Guidance

Given the Company's expanding rig activity and the sharply higher commodity price environment, the Company believes it is prudent to withdraw the previously announced 2022 guidance for EBITDA and production.

About Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc.

Alpine Summit is a U.S. based company that operates and develops oil and gas assets. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.alpinesummitenergy.com.

