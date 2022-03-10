Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings to Manufacture Clothing for Timberland Brand

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH), a premium manufacturer and exporter of custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced the addition of a new branded customer, with the receipt of orders to manufacture clothing for Timberland, an outdoor lifestyle brand and part of VF Corporation.

"We are excited to add Timberland to our growing branded customer roster," said Sam Choi, Jerash's chairman and chief executive officer. "Our initial order from Timberland is to produce four fleece styles of outerwear from our state-of-the-art manufacturing operations in Jordan, approximately 200,000 pieces annually.

"Our long history of working closely with VF Corporation, producing quality outerwear for their iconic brand, The North Face, as well as manufacturing garments for other high-profile consumer brands, has established Jerash as one of the leading global contract manufacturers in the sportswear and outerwear category," Choi added.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and JanSport), New Balance, G-III (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, Walmart and Costco. Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 5,500 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

Forward Looking Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, including, but not limited to, the expectation of manufacturing approximately 200,000 pieces for Timberland, reflect Jerash's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by Jerash with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Jerash does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

# # #

Contact:

PondelWilkinson Inc.

Judy Lin Sfetcu or Roger Pondel

310-279-5980

jsfetcu@pondel.com

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/692462/Jerash-Holdings-to-Manufacture-Clothing-for-Timberland-Brand