Donnerstag, 10.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – Durchbruch für die LPD-Technologie?!
WKN: A14YW4 ISIN: SE0007464888 
PR Newswire
10.03.2022 | 14:16
87 Leser
Karo Pharma receives approval to delist the Company's share from Nasdaq Stockholm in connection with the change of listing venue to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

HUDDINGE, Sweden, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karo Pharma Aktiebolag (publ) (the "Company" or "Karo Pharma") announced in a press release on 9 March 2022 that Karo Pharma's Board of Directors has decided to apply for delisting of the Company's share from Nasdaq Stockholm as well as listing on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market, and that the application on delisting had been submitted to Nasdaq Stockholm. Today, the Company has received approval of delisting of the Company's share from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm's approval is conditional on Karo Pharma's share being approved for admission to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Provided that the Company's share is approved for admission to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, the last day for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be 24 March 2022 and the first day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market to be 25 March 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Lorenzen, CEO, +46 73-501 76 20, christoffer.lorenzen@karopharma.com
Jon Johnsson, CFO, +46 73-507 88 61, jon.johnsson@karopharma.com

The information was submitted for publication by the contact persons set out above, at 14:00 CET on 10 March 2022.

About Karo Pharma

Karo Pharma delivers smart choices for everyday healthcare. We own and commercialize branded, original over-the-counter products and prescription medicines. Our products are available in more than 60 countries, with Europe and the Nordic region as our core markets. Karo Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/karo-pharma/r/karo-pharma-receives-approval-to-delist-the-company-s-share-from-nasdaq-stockholm-in-connection-with,c3522409

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/72/3522409/1546772.pdf

Press release (PDF)

