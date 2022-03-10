Medical Device Coating Market to Reach $12.70 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The fact that antimicrobial properties of medical device coatings can help prevent the spread of HAIs drives the global medical device coating market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Medical Device Coating Market by Coating Type (Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic), Material (Metals, Ceramics and Polymers), Application (Medical Devices and Medical Implants) and Device Type (Gynecology, General surgery, Cardiovascular, Dentistry, Neurology, Orthopedics and others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global medical device coating industry was estimated at $7.28 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $12.70 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

The fact that antimicrobial properties of medical device coatings can help prevent the spread of HAIs drives the global medical device coating market. On the other hand, strict government implications in this field impede the growth to some extent. However, factors such as advancement & emergence of novel medical devices, increase in demand for implantable devices, and surge in disposable income of the global population are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2603

Covid-19 scenario-

As the supply chain was hugely hit, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic, manufacturing of medical devices was pretty much disrupted, which gave way to declined demand for coatings for medical expedients. This, in turn, impacted the global medical device coatings market negatively.

Also, as the majority of elective surgical procedures were cancelled or postponed, a declined demand for medical devices was also noticed.

However, the market is anticipated to revive soon.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Medical Device Coating Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2603?reqfor=covid

The hydrophilic segment to maintain the lion's share-

On the basis of coatings type, the hydrophilic segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, generating more than four-fifths of the global medical device coating market. The same segment is also anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to its non-thrombogenic nature and resistance to abrasion.

The metals segment to lead the trail-

On the basis of material type, the metals segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding more than three-fourths of the global medical device coating market. The same segment is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to biocompatibility and surface modification qualities.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2603

North America to dominate by 2030-

On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding around one-third of the global medical device coating market, owing to rise in cases of hospital acquired infections (HAI) in the region. Asia-Pacific, however, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030, due to surge in enhanced surgical practices and technological advancements in the province.

Prominent market players-

Bayer Ag

Biocoat Incorporated

Surmodics Inc.

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Royal DSM

Hydromer Inc.

Kisco Ltd.

Precision Coating

AST Products, Inc.

Harland Medical Services

Official Press Release- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/medical-device-coatings-market.html

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Biopharmaceuticals Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Culture Media Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Acne Medication Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Home Medical Equipment Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg