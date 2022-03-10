Reports And Data: Private LTE Market Size To Reach USD 10.77 Billion In 2028 | Rising Demand For High-Speed And Secured Wireless Network Is Driving Private LTE (Long-Term Evolution) Market Revenue Growth, Says Reports and Data

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global private LTE market size is expected to reach USD 10.77 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Revenue growth of private LTE market is expected to be due to rising demand for secure and faster network globally.

Various advantages of private LTE include low latency, high speed, improved security, consistent performance, expended range, and interoperability, and it is also economical as it has low deployment costs. Private LTE uses digital protocols and security technology, similar to cellular network's security protocols followed currently, and can be easily updated when required. Private LTE networks can be controlled through SIM card-based credentials, and all the data is stored on a local network, which makes the data secure from any cyber-attack. As private LTE networks rely on same technology as commercial networks, companies can take advantages of technological advancements as and when these are developed such as latest LTE features or an upgrade to 5G technology.

Private LTE scales to meet organization needs and can easily accommodate low- and high- rate of data, Internet of Things (IoT), and machine-to-machine systems, etc. Additionally, demand for high-speed and strong network is increasing in parallel with growing adoption of autonomous facilities such as driverless cars and robots. 5G is expected to take over 4G in the near future, LTE is also taking over Wi-Fi. Billions of devices are generating small amounts of data, and with this, congestion-less connections have become inevitable, which is creating a robust demand for private LTE.

However, Denial of Service (DoS) in private LTE can hamper market revenue growth. DoS attacks a device that denies connectivity or access to specific connected service. As companies are deploying 5G networks to improve performance of connected devices, a DoS attack can harm perfectly organized process, and can shut down the entire facility, resulting in heavy financial losses. Nevertheless, focus and investments of major players on development of security systems to protect private LTE from DOS can offer revenue opportunities for major players operating in the global market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In January 2021 , Communication Technology Services (CTS), a portfolio company of Astra Capital Management, acquired Florida -based ClearSky Technologies. ClearSky offers managed services, which help in planning, deploying, and managing wireless communications. The acquisition will help CTS with effective deployment of private LTE and 5G networks. ClearSky can also help in carrier networks deployment, which are deployed in tunnels and other underground structures to improve coverage.

Time division duplex segment revenue is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period. It is beneficial to operators as it allows efficient usage of spectrum and can be deployed for resource requirements on the basis of service and application quality. Time division duplex can also be used for unpaired spectrum set-ups that requires asymmetric data rates.

Energy and utilities segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. These firms require reliable, secure, and flexible network connectivity to achieve grid modernization and digitalization goals. Such initiatives require fast and secure connectivity to achieve their goals, thus creating significant demand for private LTE networks. Automation of grids can result in breach of data and cyberattacks, which is also driving the adoption of private LTE in the segment.

Revenue from Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period due to rising demand for private LTE in China , Japan , South Korea , Singapore , and Australia . Moreover, increased demand for automation in manufacturing sector is contributing to market revenue growth.

market is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period due to rising demand for private LTE in , , , , and . Moreover, increased demand for automation in manufacturing sector is contributing to market revenue growth. Major companies profiled in the global market report include Nokia Corporation, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, Verizon, Cisco Systems, Samsung Electronics, Luminate Wireless, Inc., Future Technologies, and Redline Communications.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global private LTE market based on technology, component, deployment model, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Frequency Division Duplex



Time Division Duplex

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Services



Consulting





Integration and Deployment





Support and Maintenance





Managed Services



Infrastructure



RAN





Mobile Core Network





Backhaul

Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Centralized



Distributed

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Mining



Energy And Utilities



Manufacturing



Transportation



Defense



Healthcare



Government and Public Safety



Oil and Gas



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Sweden





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Israel





Rest Of MEA

