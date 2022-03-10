Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2022) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) (the "Company" or "Sixth Wave") is pleased to detail certain attributes and benefits of IXOS® for modern gold mining operations.

The USDX is advancing steadily upward creating headwinds for the price of gold as bullion continues its march toward all-time highs this week. Sixth Wave's IXOS® gold adsorption and recovery technology based on molecularly imprinted polymers is generating significant interest from gold mining companies looking to reduce costs while increasing profitability and positively impacting their ESG posture and rating by moving from legacy activated carbon that is also susceptible to supply chain interruption.

Perhaps equally compelling is the deleterious effect that geopolitical conflict is having on energy prices and the severe impact on mining costs. As noted by Dr. Jonathan Gluckman, President, and CEO of Sixth Wave, "IXOS® has outstanding performance benefits over activated carbon which translate into growing economic and environmental benefits. IXOS® requires far less power for the circuit by eliminating kiln regeneration. Even modest size operations can save millions of dollars in energy generation along with reducing CO2 emissions by thousands of tons per year. A recent analysis performed by the Company concluded that at current fuel and activated carbon prices, transitioning to IXOS® pays for itself based on reduced energy and fewer replacement costs compared to activated carbon. Additional benefits include savings in production cost by reducing reagent consumption, elimination of gold loss to fines, water stress mitigation and carbon credits that drop directly to the bottom line, as well increasing recovery for a higher yield."

Sixth Wave's premier product is IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers formulated for deployment in the gold mining industry for the extraction of gold from cyanide leach solutions. IXOS® is proven to be more selective, efficient, have higher capacity, and offer environmental benefits compared to current processing methods. Sixth Wave has completed extensive laboratory and field testing in North and South America with some of the world's largest gold mining companies, with confirmatory testing completed at the respective mines, independent laboratories, and two major chemical corporations.

Operational:

Higher gold capture

Lower to no attrition or lost Au from attrition

Better kinetics

High capacity and purity result in a smaller plant

Less complicated circuit with fewer parts

Environmental:

Simple low-temperature elution

No thermal regeneration

Lower water usage

Recyclable elution chemicals

Lower CO2 emissions

No toxic airborne emissions

As gold continues its traditional role of providing a store of value in uncertain times, clean efficient processing technologies such as IXOS® have an important role to play in the continuing improvement of profitable and environmentally responsible gold mining operations.

About IXOS® Technology

The foundation of Sixth Wave's products for the resource sector is its IXOS® advanced extraction media developed using Molecularly Imprinted Polymers ("MIPs"). MIPs contain specifically engineered cavities designed to target and capture molecules of interest, based on molecular geometry and ionic charge. Test results for extraction of gold from cyanide leach solutions have demonstrated the ability to capture elevated quantities of gold as compared to traditional activated carbon. MIPs nanotechnology can be applied to other target elements in addition to gold, including both inorganic and organic elements that require removal from solution.

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a nanotechnology company focused on the extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using its patented technologies in the highly specialized field of molecularly imprinted polymers. Sixth Wave has commercialized IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

