Leadership appointment boosts EMEA team and sets up region to manage increased Exabeam Fusion SIEM and Exabeam Fusion XDR demand

Exabeam, the leader in Next-gen SIEM and XDR, today announced the appointment of Richard Orange as Vice President EMEA. Orange joins Exabeam following a successful period of growth for the business in EMEA and underlines the company's commitment to customers and partners in the region.

Orange is an experienced cybersecurity leader with a successful career leading high growth sales teams, including reseller, systems integrator, managed security service provider (MSSP) and vendor environments. He joins Exabeam from data loss prevention software company Digital Guardian where he served as Vice President of EMEA Sales. Prior to that role, he served as Regional Director UK&I at Forescout Technologies. Orange has also held leadership roles with technology and security companies including F5 and HP Enterprise Security Services.

Exabeam is accelerating investment in the EMEA region as demand for its Fusion SIEM and Fusion XDR products grows. Organizations around the world use Fusion products for visibility into threats, improved operational efficiency, and to strengthen their overall security posture.

"I'm excited to join Exabeam as customers across all industries in EMEA turn to the company for its trusted cloud-based cyber analytics products to shore up insider threat programs and overall security posture," commented Orange. "The threat landscape is only getting more complex and Exabeam is uniquely positioned to help prevent CISO's and their security teams from being blindsided, helping them understand what 'normal' behavior looks like in their organization so they can more quickly identify and stop adversaries."

"Richard is a proven, experienced, and highly respected cybersecurity professional and leader, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Exabeam team," said Chris Cesio, chief revenue officer, Exabeam. "With the company valued at $2.4 billion following our Series F funding round, EMEA is a key territory in our growth plans. Richard will help drive the business forward as we continue to focus on delivering Next-gen SIEM and other security operations solutions."

About Exabeam

Exabeam is a global cybersecurity leader that adds intelligence to every IT and security stack. The leader in Next-gen SIEM and XDR, Exabeam is reinventing the way security teams use analytics and automation to solve Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response (TDIR), from common security threats to the most critical that are difficult to identify. Exabeam offers a comprehensive cloud-delivered solution that leverages machine learning and automation using a prescriptive, outcomes-based approach to TDIR. We design and build products to help security teams detect external threats, compromised users and malicious adversaries, minimize false positives and best protect their organizations. For more information, visit www.exabeam.com.

Exabeam, the Exabeam logo, Exabeam Fusion, Smart Timelines, Security Operations Platform, and XDR Alliance are service marks, trademarks or registered marks of Exabeam, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. 2022 Exabeam, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005248/en/

Contacts:

Allyson Stinchfield

Exabeam

ally@exabeam.com

Touchdown PR for Exabeam

Alyssa Pallotti

exabeam@touchdownpr.com