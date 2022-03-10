Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma – Durchbruch für die LPD-Technologie?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DWYY ISIN: CA47200C1023 Ticker-Symbol: 0U31 
Tradegate
10.03.22
10:03 Uhr
0,024 Euro
-0,007
-21,67 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JAXON MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JAXON MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0280,03915:41
0,0270,03415:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JAXON MINING
JAXON MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JAXON MINING INC0,024-21,67 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.