Medisafe Expands Executive Leadership to Support Continued Growth

New chief strategy officer, chief financial officer to drive business partnerships

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / Medisafe, a leading digital therapeutics company specializing in medication engagement that empowers patients in their treatment journey, today announced the addition of two new executives. Brian Peterson has joined the organization as its chief strategy officer, and Tyler Drolet joins as chief financial officer.

These new leaders come to Medisafe to support its ongoing growth and reinforcing the company's goals in creating a superior digital first patient experience. Along with the addition of new leadership, the company has added 30 additional employees in sales, finance, partner success, marketing, product, and business operations departments, growing the company by over 40 percent.

"Medisafe is evolving the future model of digital health through our expanding platform and increased integration, delivering greater support to patients throughout their journey," said Omri Shor, co-founder and chief executive officer of Medisafe. "As we look to elevate our platform beyond medication management, I'm excited to welcome these new additions to our team to help support our growth among healthcare partners, while also enhancing our patientexperience."

Brian Peterson will help to expand strategic partnerships and new growth opportunities for Medisafe, bringing more than 20 years of experience across healthcare and pharmaceutical industries to the organization. Peterson has served in leadership positions across healthcare and pharmaceutical industries helping to scale businesses. Before joining Medisafe, he led business development for ConnectiveRx, focusing on strong go-to-market strategies, driving commercial growth, and delivering scaled revenue across its legacy businesses.

Joining Brian to help create new growth avenues are Ann Stadjuhar, vice president of payor partnerships; and Patricia MacWilliams, vice president of patient engagement solutions. Ann previously held senior positions at the Advisory Board, UnitedHealth, and Healthgrades. And Patricia previously served as Head of Industry Healthcare for Google, and vice president of strategic partnerships for Everyday Health.

Tyler Drolet, Medisafe's new chief financial officer, has spent the last twenty years in tech organizations helping to drive finance, operations, and strategy for growth stage companies. He previously held roles of Chief Financial Officer at NuoDB and Connance, leading both organizations through successful acquisitions. Tyler's team includes new vice president of people operations Hadar Ritte, and new corporate counsel Connor Boyd. Hadar previously served as vice president of human resources for Early Sense. Connor previously served as in- house counsel in the retail pharmacy and tech device spaces, handling commercial contracting, regulatory compliance, privacy, and information security.

Medisafe is the leading medication engagement platform that empowers patients to seamlessly manage their treatment journey. By combining advanced technology and behavior science, Medisafe reimagines the treatment journey to guide more than 9MM patients along their specific journey needs and drive daily engagement.

About Medisafe

Medisafe is the leading medication engagement platform that empowers patients to seamlessly manage their treatment journey. By combining advanced technology and behavior science, Medisafe reimagines the treatment journey to guide patients' specific journey needs and drive daily engagement. Its machine learning technology fuels the holistic patient engagement platform to personalize their support needs in a scalable fashion. By integrating existing patient support programs into its platform to extend capabilities, Medisafe is building a seamless future model of patient support and better health. Over 9M registered patients and caregivers rely on Medisafe's platform, delivering double digit results toward improving outcomes. The company manages over two billion medication doses via iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. With an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars and more than 400,000 user reviews, Medisafe helps to create more daily engagement than Facebook or Twitter applications. Medisafe is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution and ISO 27001:2013 certified.

www.medisafe.com.

For information, contact:

Matt Longman

matt@medisafe.com

214-620-4364

SOURCE: Medisafe

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/692497/Medisafe-Expands-Executive-Leadership-to-Support-Continued-Growth