Emerging Technology Insider Releases a New TechTalks Video Interview Featuring Richard T. Schumacher, CEO and Founder of Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Discussions Centered on the Expanding Partnership Between Pressure BioSciences & The Ohio State University, the Food Industry Consortium, and the Exciting Market Potential for the Ultra Shear Technology Platform

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / Emerging Technology Insider today announced a new TechTalks video featuring an interview with Richard T. Schumacher, CEO and Founder of Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO).

Pressure BioSciences is a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and innovative services to multiple worldwide industries, such as food and beverage, biotherapeutics, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and personal wellness.

The TechTalks video is viewable at www.EmergingTechnologyInsider.com. It can also be accessed through the following link: TechTalks Video.

In the TechTalks video, Mr. Schumacher provides his insight into the recent Ohio State press release regarding Pressure BioSciences' soon to be commercially released Ultra Shear Technology (UST). This innovative, patented processing system, called the BaroShear UST MAX, was recently installed and commissioned in the Advanced Food Processing Technology Pilot Plant of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at Ohio State.

In the TechTalks video, Mr. Schumacher discussed in detail many of the accomplishments expected to result from the previously announced formation of the Food Industry Consortium, co-led by Pressure BioSciences and Ohio State.

The press release indicated that the Consortium's mission was to help companies manufacture higher quality, longer shelf-life, and safer liquid foods and beverages. The Consortium is open to food companies worldwide.

The Ohio State press release also indicated that utilizing Pressure BioSciences' proprietary UST platform, liquid food and beverage producers will be able to reduce and perhaps even eliminate the need for chemical additives and damaging heat that is utilized in current processing methods, thus enabling the production of healthier, more nutritious products with greater appeal to modern consumers.

The press release also announced that Pressure BioSciences and Ohio State intend to initiate an aggressive outreach program in the Spring 2022 and expect to welcome a global group of preeminent food and beverage companies as Consortium members.

Consortium members will help direct Ohio State's and Pressure BioSciences' efforts across a universe of liquid food and beverage products, with emphasis on microbiology, stability, nutrition, sensory qualities, and increased bioavailability.

In the press release, Ohio State stated that the applications of Pressure BioSciences' Ultra Shear Technology extend into nutraceutical products, including infused water, functional sports beverages, and other health-focused products of high interest to consumers and producers.

The Ohio State press release is viewable here.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries.

Pressure BioSciences products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction).

Pressure BioSciences' primary focus is the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications.

Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of the Company's pressure-based technologies in the following areas:

(1) the use of the Company's patented BaroFold technology to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of the Company's recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

For more information, please visit: www.pressurebiosciences.com.

About Emerging Technology Insider and TechTalks Videos

Emerging Technology Insider is focused on business and financial opportunities of technology companies globally. The Emerging Technology Insider website features news on transactions, financings, strategic relationships, products, services, and technology.

Emerging Technology Insider, with its TechTalks videos, enables viewers firsthand to hear about companies' business and financial objectives.

For more information, please visit www.EmergingTechnologyInsider.com.

