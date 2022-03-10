The nation accounted for almost a quarter of the UK's clean energy generation in a Covid-hit year as renewables accounted for 61.8% of its power mix, according to a study produced by the UK government.An electricity generation document published by the UK government has indicated Scotland sourced 98.6% of its gross electricity consumption from renewables in 2020. The study published by the UK government's Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) stated "gross electricity consumption" consisted of the volume of electricity generated in Scotland plus electricity imports and ...

