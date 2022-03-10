Latest investment to accelerate Typeform's development of no-code solutions that engage audiences and grow businesses by turning online interactions into conversational experiences.

Typeform, a conversational interaction platform, announced today that it has raised $135 million in Series C funding led by Sofina. Returning investors including General Atlantic, Index Ventures, Point Nine Capital and Connect Ventures, as well as new investors Top Tier Capital Partners, GP Bullhound, Teamworthy Ventures and Trium Venture Partners, also participated in the round. This latest funding brings Typeform's total investment to more than $187 million.

With this investment, Typeform will accelerate product development, nurture emerging technologies, expand headcount and deepen strategic partnerships across its platform as it continues its efficient growth trajectory. "We're grateful for the support and guidance of our investors as we continue to build robust full-funnel solutions, expand our global team and help customers engage their audiences and grow their businesses by enabling more immersive online, asynchronous, human-led experiences," said Joaquim Lecha, CEO at Typeform.

Typeform is used by more than 125,000 businesses worldwide and typeforms drive over 500 million interactions every year across both paid and free products, with the vast majority of new users coming to Typeform through organic word-of-mouth referrals. The company has more than tripled its annualized recurring revenue since 2018.

"The accelerated consumer shift to digital channels and increasing importance of digital native brands are driving the need to build closer online engagement with customers," said Benjamin Sabatier, Principal at Sofina. "Typeform's conversational solutions generate higher response rates and provide richer insights to improve consumers' experiences. Sofina is proud to support Typeform's vision and dynamic team as it continues to build incredibly versatile solutions that serve a wide-range of use cases."

"We are in a strong position to continue empowering businesses and their employees to grow and engage their audiences as online interactions become increasingly central to building an enduring brand," said Lecha. "Our focus, as always, is on creating long-term value for our customers through Typeform's simple but powerful self-serve interaction experiences that can be embedded without complexity or coding across core business processes."

By emphasizing thoughtful and efficient design of both product functionality and aesthetic, Typeform offers simple, beautiful, personalized interfaces that connect with mission-critical data and workflows at every layer of the marketing funnel, seamlessly integrating with top apps such as HubSpot, Google Sheets, MailChimp, Salesforce, Slack, and more. "Typeform helps brands elevate online interactions with customers so that they feel more like a conversation, leading to better insights that can be seamlessly tracked and segmented in HubSpot dashboards," Scott Brinker, VP of Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot. "With the Typeform integration in the HubSpot ecosystem, businesses can drive authentic connections at scale and better understand their audience's journey all while significantly cutting down on conversion time."

Since raising Series B funding in 2017, Typeform has added robust capabilities to its conversational interaction offerings. The company launched new products such as VideoAsk, a video conversation solution that enables one-to-one asynchronous conversations at scale, and Typeform Chat, a no-code chatbot builder that was introduced to let businesses engage audiences with a life-like chat, while making the most of automation and efficiency to attract leads and recommend products. In 2021, Typeform appointed Irana Wasti to Chief Product Officer to lead Typeform's Customer Growth, Engagement, Product and Design teams. Irana was recently named to Womentech Network's list of 100 Influential Women in Tech to Watch in 2022.

"It's been our belief since day one that good design drives results," said David Okuniev, Typeform co-founder, head of research and development, and lead designer. "Now, as our time is increasingly spent online, that's more true than ever. Businesses of all sizes confront intense pressure to create a meaningful digital experience and find opportunities to make personal connections with their customers through online interactions."

The company is supported by a team of more than 450 Typeformers working fully remote with access to offices in both Barcelona and San Francisco. Typeform has increased its headcount 35 percent year-over-year and built a team that represents more than 55 nationalities.

Learn more about tailor-made Typeform Enterprise plans at typeform.com/enterprise. Find out how to join Typeform programs for Agency, Affiliate and Product partners by visiting partners.typeform.com. For information on joining Typeform's global team, visit typeform.com/careers.

About Typeform

Typeform is a no-code SaaS platform with thoughtfully-designed tools that help companies grow their business by engaging with their audience. Offering people-friendly forms, quizzes, surveys, and asynchronous video solutions, Typeform turns digital interactions into human connection. Launched in 2012, Typeform drives more than 500 million digital interactions per year and integrates with hundreds of other business-critical tools like HubSpot, Calendly, and Slack, to name a few. Typeform is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain with an office in San Francisco, California, and has a globally-distributed workforce of over 450 people. For more information, visit www.typeform.com.

About Sofina

Sofina is a family controlled and run investment company listed on Euronext Brussels, managing its own assets of circa €11 billion. Sofina aspires to be the preferred partner of entrepreneurs and families who lead growing companies by backing them with patient capital and supportive advice. Common vision and strong alignment of interests with its partners are paramount in the deployment of its strategy. For more information, visit www.sofinagroup.com.

