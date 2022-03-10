Eigen Technologies (Eigen), the global intelligent document processing (IDP) provider, announces today a number of appointments across the company. Despite the ongoing competition for tech talent, Eigen has a long-standing record of success in this area. This highlights the company's continued ability to add top industry talent as it scales rapidly on both sides of the Atlantic.

As part of the recent wave of new hires at Eigen, Dean Hervey has joined as VP of ISV OEM Partners from ServiceNow where he drove substantial revenue by building a robust global ecosystem of over 700 independent software vendor (ISV) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners centered on the ServiceNow Store. He brings over 28 years of tech experience and will lead Eigen's drive to partner and integrate with other platforms with its complimentary IDP technology. This will further build on the success of Eigen's existing successful partnerships with the likes of Xceptor and NetDocuments. He will be based remotely in San Diego, California.

Chris Mullan has also joined Eigen as Principal Product Manager from Deloitte's insurance strategy practice, where he was Head of AI Insurance. A former actuary with many years' experience working in the London market, Chris will lead Eigen's program to commercialize the proprietary innovations developed by its Science team. He will be based in London, UK and will also support the company's work in the insurance market, where Eigen has grown significantly in the last year with customers such as Aviva.

Eigen is known for the ease of use of its low-code/no-code platform built around the user experience. Daniel White has joined Eigen as Director of Product Design to lead the company's in-house design team and its UX strategy. He joins Eigen with more than 20 years of experience in software design at both large tech businesses including Microsoft and Just Eat, and several hypergrowth start-ups. Daniel will be based in London, UK.

Completing this hiring wave, Mahesh Santhanam has joined Eigen's Product Team to head up its work and engagement with the Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) space. He joins with more than 25 years of experience in the banking industry at the likes of Wells Fargo and Bank of America. At Wells Fargo, Mahesh led the development of the firm's strategy and product for CLM and document intelligence. He will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina and will lead Eigen's development of its key IDP offering for CLM software partnerships.

As an international business based across New York, London and Lisbon, Eigen is committed to flexible working that enables employees to combine the best of in-person and remote work across locations while continuing to deliver for its clients. Since the start of the pandemic, Eigen has brought in fully remote working for those who need it, provided wraparound support for all its people (particularly in mental health) and increased its compensation and benefits packages. Eigen is also significantly increasing investment in dedicated face-to-face events and offsites to maintain its culture while also providing maximum flexibility for its people.

Dr. Lewis Z. Liu, Co-Founder CEO, Eigen Technologies said:

"We are delighted to welcome all four of these new hires, each of whom brings a specific expertise to support Eigen's growth strategy. These are part of our broader investments in our partner ecosystem, our product partnership with the CLM software market and our continuing push into insurance, where we are seeing excellent traction.

We are proud of our global culture and the technically excellent talent we have been able to assemble at Eigen so far. The fact that we have been able to do this in the current hypercompetitive hiring market shows just how attractive candidates find Eigen as an ambitious company with a great culture. We're excited to have the opportunity to recruit like-minded individuals who will undoubtedly play a vital role in helping deliver a high standard of service to our customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC."

Eigen's team is still growing, and anyone interested in joining the team can apply on the website.

About Eigen Technologies

Eigen is an intelligent document processing (IDP) company that enables its clients to quickly and precisely extract answers from their documents, so they can better manage risk, scale operations, automate processes and navigate dynamic regulatory environments.

Eigen's customizable, no-code AI-powered platform uses machine learning to automate the extraction of answers from documents and can be applied to a wide variety of use cases. It understands context and delivers better accuracy on far fewer training documents, while protecting the security of clients' data.

Our clients include some of the best-known and respected names in finance, insurance, law and professional services, including Goldman Sachs, ING, BlackRock, Aviva and Allen Overy. Almost half of all global systemically important banks (G-SIBs) use Eigen to overcome their document and data challenges. Eigen is backed by Goldman Sachs, Temasek, Lakestar, Dawn Capital, ING Ventures, Anthemis and the Sony Innovation Fund by IGV.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005281/en/

Contacts:

Thomas Cahn, Eigen Technologies

Email: tom.cahn@eigentech.com

Website: www.eigentech.com