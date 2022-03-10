DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Directorate change

Date: 10 March 2022

Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

The Board of Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce the intention to appoint Denise Hadgill as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 May 2022.

Denise has spent 35 years in the investment industry. After being a research analyst first in the Eurobond market at SGST and then in the equity oil sector at Smith New Court, she moved into fund management at Schroders where she was a UK Equity Fund Manager and Director responsible for the firm's relationship with UK pension funds and charity clients with multi asset portfolios. Denise went on to be a Managing Director and Head of the UK Product Strategy group at BlackRock where she was responsible for delivering the firm's investment message and economic outlook to an extensive range of UK clients. In accordance with paragraph 9.6.13 (1) of the Listing Rules, it is confirmed that Denise has been a Non-Executive Director of Henderson Diversified Income Trust Plc since 23 February 2017.

In accordance with paragraphs 9.6.13 (2) to (6) of the Listing Rules, it is confirmed that there are no additional details to be disclosed in relation to the appointment.

Retirement of Non-Executive Directors

The Company also announces that William van Heesewijk will retire from the Board with effect from 30 April 2022. The Board would like to thank him for his most valuable contribution to the Company throughout his 16 years of service.

At the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting on 8 September 2022, the Chairman, Lord Lamont of Lerwick, will also retire from the Board and Howard Myles will become Chairman. The Board is most grateful for Lord Lamont's advice and guidance as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman for over 16 years.

Andrew Watkins will replace Howard Myles as Chairman of the Audit Committee at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting on 8 September 2022.

From 1 May 2022, the Board will comprise three Independent Non-Executive Directors, namely Howard Myles, Andrew Watkins and Denise Hadgill.

For further information please contact:

Suzanna Waterhouse

01245 398 984

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Company Secretary

