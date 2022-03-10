Tego Cyber Inc. Director of Business Development Brent Watkins To Present at Upcoming MSP World Conference

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced that Brent Watkins will be representing Tego Cyber at the upcoming MSP World Conference to be held at the Orlando World Center, Orlando Florida, between March 21st to the 24th.

Mr. Watkins will be participating in three sessions:

Tue Mar 22, 10:45 AM - 11:45 AM EDT

MSP Regulation: 2022 and Beyond Panel Session

Brent Watkins - Panelist

Managed Service Provider (MSP) legislation is here. Legislation impacting MSPs does not, however, mean the end of the managed services profession. Quite the opposite. As more laws are passed directly naming MSPs, it only highlights the vital role MSPs play in our society today. Data privacy, cybersecurity, and other laws that impact both MSP and client, must be understood and internalized by every MSP practicing today. The panel of MSP experts will discuss current and pending legislation, the impact such legislation could have on the MSP market, and how MSPs can turn this legislation into opportunities for growth.

Tue Mar 22, 4:00 PM - 4:50 PM EDT

The Tabletop Exercise You Haven't Done

Brent Watkins - Main Speaker

The majority of cyber related organizations haven't done a security-related tabletop exercise, despite the known fact that those who practice a catastrophe do better in an actual catastrophe. Ironically, a tabletop is relatively inexpensive and requires only minimum input from the customer to the facilitator before the event. This presentation explains how a tabletop exercise is structured, who from the customer side needs to participate, and how much time is involved. Mr. Watkins will share observations and lessons learned after facilitating countless exercises to SMB and Fortune companies as. He will also detail security changes that are important to make.

Wed Mar 23, 10:30 AM - 11:15 AM EDT

Security in Managed Service: Where do we go from here?

Brent Watkins - Panelist

The last few years have seen an unprecedented increase in security events, cyberattacks, and specifically the targeting of MSPs and their supply chain vendors. This increase in attacks reflects not just a test of MSP cybersecurity hygiene, but also represents the incredibly important role MSPs play in defending their customers against a wide variety of attacks with varying motives. The global MSP profession stands at the crossroads of increasing prominence and importance, or increased regulation and oversight; perhaps both. This panel discussion will center around the rapidly changing landscape of MSP security with a particular focus around current best practice methodologies for protecting MSP and customer alike.

About Brent Watkins

Mr. Watkins has over two decades of diverse experience investigating computer intrusions and international terrorism cases with the FBI. In 2016, he founded GlobalSec Partners, which provides diversified consulting services for critical infrastructure security, cyber security, and business continuity.Notably, Mr. Watkins was a member of one of the first FBI squads specifically dedicated to the investigation of computer intrusions and has investigated numerous high profile cyber-crime cases. While at the FBI, he also served as an InfraGard Coordinator, where he was responsible for outreach and development of relationships between the government and private sector for enhancing critical infrastructure protection. Prior to the FBI, Mr. Watkins was a military officer with the United States Air Force.

About MSPWorld

At MSPWorld you will hear from world-class speakers on a range of topics specifically created to bring you the relevant information you need as an MSP. With high-level business executives in attendance, along with ground-breaking educational and informative sessions, you will have unparalleled access to quality content and high-level, strategic networking and business development. We also have some new and exciting things in store for you this year; most notably, the MSPWorld Vendor Spotlight! A fast-track introduction of new and relevant technologies and tools to help you as an MSP, better understand what is available to you in the marketplace as well as an introduction to the MSPAlliance Vendor-Verify Community of vetted, trusted vendors that you as an MSP can put your trust in. At MSPWorld, YOU are in the driver's seat. This is YOUR conference, built specifically with YOUR success in mind. Reserve your spot today! For more information, please visit

https://www.mspworldconference.com/

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (the "Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Guardian threat intelligence application takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the application will integrate with the widely accepted Splunk SIEM to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the Splunk architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the Tego Guardian application for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam, and Google Chronical. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Tego Contact:

Tego Cyber Inc.

8565 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 150

Las Vegas, Nevada 89123

USA

Tel: 855-939-0100 (North America)

Tel: 725-726-7840 (International)

Email: info@tegocyber.com

Web: tegocyber.com

Facebook: facebook.com/tegocyber

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tegocyber

Twitter: twitter.com/tegocyber

Tego Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: TGCB@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: Tego Cyber Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/692436/Tego-Cyber-Inc-Director-of-Business-Development-Brent-Watkins-To-Present-at-Upcoming-MSP-World-Conference