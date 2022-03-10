Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2022) - Mijem Newcomm Tech Inc. (CSE: MJEM), a North American social media and technology company, announces that it is has replaced Capital Transfer Agency as the registrar and transfer agent of the Corporation's common shares with Odyssey Trust Company. Shareholders do not need to take any action with respect to the change in registrar and transfer agent services.

All inquiries and correspondence relating to the shareholder records, transfer of shares, loss certificates, and or change of address, should now be directed to Odyssey Trust Company, through their offices in Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto.

For further information, please contact:

Corporate

Gord Tomkin, Chief Financial Officer

Mijem Newcomm Tech Inc.

gtomkin@mijem.com

(416) 915-4747

Investor Relations

Sean Peasgood

sean@sophiccapital.com

(437) 253-9222

About Mijem Inc.

Mijem is a Canadian-based social media and technology company that provides innovative solutions to create a vibrant social marketplace for Generation Z to connect and to efficiently buy, sell and trade goods and services. Mijem's patent-pending flagship technology currently permits thousands of university and college students across the United States and Canada to both connect on-line and engage in consumer-to-consumer commerce.

