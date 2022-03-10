KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, March 10
10 March 2022
Keller Group plc
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs").
As a result of the vesting of Shares under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), on 9 March 2022 the following Director and PDMRs acquired Shares for nil consideration:
LTIP Deferred Bonus Awards - in respect of the year ended 31 December 2019
|Director / PDMR
|Date of award
|Number of Shares awarded
|Number of Shares released to PDMR*
|Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability
|Price at which Shares sold
|Net number of Shares acquired
|Venu Raju
|09.03.2020
|3,413
|3,749
|1,769
|£7.60
|1,980
|Michael Speakman
|09.03.2020
|4,780
|5,250
|2,477
|£7.60
|2,773
*Includes dividend equivalents added as shares since the date of grant.
LTIP Performance Share Awards - for the period 2019/21
|Director / PDMR
|Date of Award
|Number of Shares awarded
|Number of Shares released to PDMR*
|Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability
|Price at which Shares sold
|Net number of Shares acquired
|Graeme Cook
|08.03.2019
|29,676
|12,583
|5,935
|£7.60
|6,648
|Jim De Waele
|08.03.2019
|26,925
|11,417
|5,385
|£7.60
|6,032
|Eric Drooff
|08.03.2019
|35,727
|15,150
|5,246
|£7.60
|9,904
|Kerry Porritt
|08.03.2019
|22,828
|9,679
|4,566
|£7.60
|5,113
|John Raine
|08.03.2019
|25,018
|10,610
|2,822
|£7.60
|7,788
|Venu Raju
|08.03.2019
|44,797
|18,996
|8,960
|£7.60
|10,036
|Michael Speakman
|08.03.2019
|71,215
|30,199
|14,244
|£7.60
|15,955
|Peter Wyton
|08.03.2019
|30,437
|N/A**
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
*Includes dividend equivalents added as shares since the date of grant.
**Peter Wyton received an equivalent cash payment in place of shares on vesting of the award.
The 2019 LTIP Performance Share Awards were measured over a three-year performance period which began on 1 January 2019 and ended on 31 December 2021, and were subject to three performance conditions:
- 50% Earnings Per Share (EPS) CAGR;
- 25% Total Shareholder Return (TSR) outperformance of FTSE 250 Index (excluding investment trusts); and
- 25% Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)
The above performance conditions were partially met and the awards vested at 36.6%.
LTIP Conditional Awards - for the period 2019/21
|Director / PDMR
|Date of Award
|Number of Shares awarded
|Number of Shares released to PDMR*
|Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability
|Price at which Shares sold
|Net number of Shares acquired
|Graeme Cook
|08.03.2019
|15,828
|9,163
|4,322
|£7.60
|4,841
*Includes dividend equivalents added as shares since the date of grant.
Conditional share awards are subject to the participant's continued employment from the date of grant until vesting. The Award vested at 50% after year two and 50% after year three.
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.
Enquiries:
Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat
Tel: 020 7616 7575
LEI Number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 2.2 Inside information
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1
|Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Graeme Cook
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|PDMR
(Provide job title)
|PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
|Group People Director
|N/A
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Keller Group plc
|b)
|LEI and classification
|549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|12,583
|Nil
|9,163
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|Nil
|21,746
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|£7.60
|5,935
|£7.60
|4,322
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|£7.60
|10,257
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Jim De Waele
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|PDMR
(Provide job title)
|PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
|President, Europe
|N/A
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Keller Group plc
|b)
|LEI and classification
|549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|11,417
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|Nil
|11,417
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|£7.60
|5,385
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|£7.60
|5,385
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Eric Drooff
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|PDMR
(Provide job title)
|PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
|President, North America
|N/A
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Keller Group plc
|b)
|LEI and classification
|549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|15,150
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|Nil
|15,150
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|£7.60
|5,246
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|£7.60
|5,246
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Kerry Porritt
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|PDMR
(Provide job title)
|PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
|Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor
|N/A
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Keller Group plc
|b)
|LEI and classification
|549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|9,679
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|Nil
|9,679
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|£7.60
|4,566
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|£7.60
|4,566
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|John Raine
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|PDMR
(Provide job title)
|PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
|Group HSEQ Director
|N/A
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Keller Group plc
|b)
|LEI and classification
|549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|10,610
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|Nil
|10,610
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|£7.60
|2,822
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|£7.60
|2,822
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Venu Raju
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|PDMR
(Provide job title)
|PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
|Engineering and Operations Director
|N/A
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Keller Group plc
|b)
|LEI and classification
|549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|18,996
|Nil
|3,749
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|Nil
|22,745
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|£7.60
|8,960
|£7.60
|1,769
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|£7.60
|10,729
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Michael Speakman
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|PDMR
(Provide job title)
|PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
|Chief Executive Officer
|N/A
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Keller Group plc
|b)
|LEI and classification
|549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|30,199
|Nil
|5,250
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|Nil
|35,499
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|£7.60
|14,244
|£7.60
|2,477
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|£7.60
|16,721
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Peter Wyton
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|PDMR
(Provide job title)
|PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
|President, AMEA
|N/A
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Keller Group plc
|b)
|LEI and classification
|549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Conditional right to receive a cash payment determined by reference to the value of ordinary shares of 10p each
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other - receipt of a cash payment determined by reference to the value of a specified number of ordinary shares of 10p each
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|N/A - A cash payment of £98,085.60 determined by reference to 12,906 shares at a price of £7.60
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|N/A - A cash payment of £98,085.60 determined by reference to 12,906 shares at a price of £7.60
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue