10 March 2022

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs").

As a result of the vesting of Shares under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), on 9 March 2022 the following Director and PDMRs acquired Shares for nil consideration:

LTIP Deferred Bonus Awards - in respect of the year ended 31 December 2019

Director / PDMR Date of award Number of Shares awarded Number of Shares released to PDMR* Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability Price at which Shares sold Net number of Shares acquired Venu Raju 09.03.2020 3,413 3,749 1,769 £7.60 1,980 Michael Speakman 09.03.2020 4,780 5,250 2,477 £7.60 2,773

*Includes dividend equivalents added as shares since the date of grant.

LTIP Performance Share Awards - for the period 2019/21

Director / PDMR Date of Award Number of Shares awarded Number of Shares released to PDMR* Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability Price at which Shares sold Net number of Shares acquired Graeme Cook 08.03.2019 29,676 12,583 5,935 £7.60 6,648 Jim De Waele 08.03.2019 26,925 11,417 5,385 £7.60 6,032 Eric Drooff 08.03.2019 35,727 15,150 5,246 £7.60 9,904 Kerry Porritt 08.03.2019 22,828 9,679 4,566 £7.60 5,113 John Raine 08.03.2019 25,018 10,610 2,822 £7.60 7,788 Venu Raju 08.03.2019 44,797 18,996 8,960 £7.60 10,036 Michael Speakman 08.03.2019 71,215 30,199 14,244 £7.60 15,955 Peter Wyton 08.03.2019 30,437 N/A** N/A N/A N/A

*Includes dividend equivalents added as shares since the date of grant.

**Peter Wyton received an equivalent cash payment in place of shares on vesting of the award.

The 2019 LTIP Performance Share Awards were measured over a three-year performance period which began on 1 January 2019 and ended on 31 December 2021, and were subject to three performance conditions:

50% Earnings Per Share (EPS) CAGR;

25% Total Shareholder Return (TSR) outperformance of FTSE 250 Index (excluding investment trusts); and

25% Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

The above performance conditions were partially met and the awards vested at 36.6%.

LTIP Conditional Awards - for the period 2019/21

Director / PDMR Date of Award Number of Shares awarded Number of Shares released to PDMR* Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability Price at which Shares sold Net number of Shares acquired Graeme Cook 08.03.2019 15,828 9,163 4,322 £7.60 4,841

*Includes dividend equivalents added as shares since the date of grant.

Conditional share awards are subject to the participant's continued employment from the date of grant until vesting. The Award vested at 50% after year two and 50% after year three.

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat

Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI Number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 2.2 Inside information

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name Graeme Cook 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR

(Provide job title) PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR) Group People Director N/A b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Keller Group plc b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) Nil 12,583 Nil 9,163 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) Nil 21,746 e) Date of the transaction Date: 2022.03.09

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) £7.60 5,935 £7.60 4,322 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) £7.60 10,257 e) Date of the transaction Date: 2022.03.09

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name Jim De Waele 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR

(Provide job title) PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR) President, Europe N/A b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Keller Group plc b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) Nil 11,417 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) Nil 11,417 e) Date of the transaction Date: 2022.03.09

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) £7.60 5,385 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) £7.60 5,385 e) Date of the transaction Date: 2022.03.09

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name Eric Drooff 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR

(Provide job title) PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR) President, North America N/A b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Keller Group plc b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) Nil 15,150 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) Nil 15,150 e) Date of the transaction Date: 2022.03.09

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) £7.60 5,246 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) £7.60 5,246 e) Date of the transaction Date: 2022.03.09

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name Kerry Porritt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR

(Provide job title) PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR) Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor N/A b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Keller Group plc b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) Nil 9,679 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) Nil 9,679 e) Date of the transaction Date: 2022.03.09

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) £7.60 4,566 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) £7.60 4,566 e) Date of the transaction Date: 2022.03.09

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name John Raine 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR

(Provide job title) PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR) Group HSEQ Director N/A b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Keller Group plc b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) Nil 10,610 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) Nil 10,610 e) Date of the transaction Date: 2022.03.09

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) £7.60 2,822 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) £7.60 2,822 e) Date of the transaction Date: 2022.03.09

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name Venu Raju 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR

(Provide job title) PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR) Engineering and Operations Director N/A b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Keller Group plc b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) Nil 18,996 Nil 3,749 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) Nil 22,745 e) Date of the transaction Date: 2022.03.09

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) £7.60 8,960 £7.60 1,769 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) £7.60 10,729 e) Date of the transaction Date: 2022.03.09

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name Michael Speakman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR

(Provide job title) PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR) Chief Executive Officer N/A b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Keller Group plc b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) Nil 30,199 Nil 5,250 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) Nil 35,499 e) Date of the transaction Date: 2022.03.09

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) £7.60 14,244 £7.60 2,477 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) £7.60 16,721 e) Date of the transaction Date: 2022.03.09

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange