Donnerstag, 10.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – Durchbruch für die LPD-Technologie?!
WKN: 890808 ISIN: GB0004866223 Ticker-Symbol: 01K 
Frankfurt
10.03.22
14:44 Uhr
9,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
10.03.2022 | 16:28
KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 10

10 March 2022

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs").

As a result of the vesting of Shares under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), on 9 March 2022 the following Director and PDMRs acquired Shares for nil consideration:

LTIP Deferred Bonus Awards - in respect of the year ended 31 December 2019

Director / PDMRDate of awardNumber of Shares awardedNumber of Shares released to PDMR*Number of Shares sold to cover tax liabilityPrice at which Shares soldNet number of Shares acquired
Venu Raju09.03.20203,4133,7491,769£7.601,980
Michael Speakman09.03.20204,7805,2502,477£7.602,773

*Includes dividend equivalents added as shares since the date of grant.

LTIP Performance Share Awards - for the period 2019/21

Director / PDMRDate of AwardNumber of Shares awardedNumber of Shares released to PDMR*Number of Shares sold to cover tax liabilityPrice at which Shares soldNet number of Shares acquired
Graeme Cook08.03.201929,67612,5835,935£7.606,648
Jim De Waele08.03.201926,92511,4175,385£7.606,032
Eric Drooff08.03.201935,72715,1505,246£7.609,904
Kerry Porritt08.03.201922,8289,6794,566£7.605,113
John Raine08.03.201925,01810,6102,822£7.607,788
Venu Raju08.03.201944,79718,9968,960£7.6010,036
Michael Speakman08.03.201971,21530,19914,244£7.6015,955
Peter Wyton08.03.201930,437N/A**N/AN/AN/A

*Includes dividend equivalents added as shares since the date of grant.

**Peter Wyton received an equivalent cash payment in place of shares on vesting of the award.

The 2019 LTIP Performance Share Awards were measured over a three-year performance period which began on 1 January 2019 and ended on 31 December 2021, and were subject to three performance conditions:

  • 50% Earnings Per Share (EPS) CAGR;
  • 25% Total Shareholder Return (TSR) outperformance of FTSE 250 Index (excluding investment trusts); and
  • 25% Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

The above performance conditions were partially met and the awards vested at 36.6%.

LTIP Conditional Awards - for the period 2019/21

Director / PDMRDate of AwardNumber of Shares awardedNumber of Shares released to PDMR*Number of Shares sold to cover tax liabilityPrice at which Shares soldNet number of Shares acquired
Graeme Cook08.03.201915,8289,1634,322£7.604,841

*Includes dividend equivalents added as shares since the date of grant.

Conditional share awards are subject to the participant's continued employment from the date of grant until vesting. The Award vested at 50% after year two and 50% after year three.

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat
Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI Number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 2.2 Inside information

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NameGraeme Cook
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
(Provide job title)		PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Group People DirectorN/A
b)Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
Nil12,583
Nil9,163
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
Nil21,746
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
£7.605,935
£7.604,322
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
£7.6010,257
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NameJim De Waele
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
(Provide job title)		PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
President, EuropeN/A
b)Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
Nil11,417
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
Nil11,417
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
£7.605,385
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
£7.605,385
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NameEric Drooff
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
(Provide job title)		PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
President, North AmericaN/A
b)Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
Nil15,150
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
Nil15,150
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
£7.605,246
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
£7.605,246
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NameKerry Porritt
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
(Provide job title)		PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Group Company Secretary and Legal AdvisorN/A
b)Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
Nil9,679
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
Nil9,679
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
£7.60 4,566
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
£7.604,566
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NameJohn Raine
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
(Provide job title)		PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Group HSEQ DirectorN/A
b)Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
Nil10,610
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
Nil10,610
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
£7.602,822
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
£7.602,822
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NameVenu Raju
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
(Provide job title)		PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Engineering and Operations DirectorN/A
b)Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
Nil18,996
Nil3,749
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
Nil22,745
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
£7.608,960
£7.601,769
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
£7.6010,729
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NameMichael Speakman
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
(Provide job title)		PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Chief Executive OfficerN/A
b)Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
Nil30,199
Nil5,250
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
Nil35,499
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
£7.6014,244
£7.602,477
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
£7.6016,721
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NamePeter Wyton
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
(Provide job title)		PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
President, AMEAN/A
b)Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Conditional right to receive a cash payment determined by reference to the value of ordinary shares of 10p each
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther - receipt of a cash payment determined by reference to the value of a specified number of ordinary shares of 10p each
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
N/A - A cash payment of £98,085.60 determined by reference to 12,906 shares at a price of £7.60
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
N/A - A cash payment of £98,085.60 determined by reference to 12,906 shares at a price of £7.60
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2022.03.09
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue
© 2022 PR Newswire
