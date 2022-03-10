Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (15/22)

As from March 10, 2022, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN BEAR CO2 X10 AVA 22 GB00BNTSM436 TURBO L GULD AVA 95 GB00BG5YVL66 The last day of trading will be March 10, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.