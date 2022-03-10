Global Market for Sacroiliac Joint Fusion to reach US$ 3.9 Billion by 2032, anticipates Fact.MR

North American Market to Capture Majority Revenue Share of 42% by 2022

Fact.MR's latest report on the Sacroiliac joint fusion market offers a 10-year forecast through 2022 & beyond. The report explicates vital dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, and emerging opportunities shaping the market dynamics. To present the information in a more vivid manner, the report has been segmented in terms of healthcare, by Indication, by Treatment type, by End-user, and region

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sacroiliac joint fusion market to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period 2022-2032 and estimated the market valuation at USD 620 Million in the assessment period 2022.

Sacroiliac joint fusion is one of the newest and best procedures to provide relief for sacroiliac pain, and it is routinely performed by orthopedic surgeons at Yale Medicine.

Sacroiliac joint fusion (SIJF) has grown rapidly in popularity in association with the advent of minimally-invasive surgical techniques. This has led to an explosion of new medical devices used for SIJF.

The increasing cases of road accidents resulting in joint displacement are touted to kindle the demand for MIS sacroiliac joint fusion treatment. The sacroiliac joint has been reflected as a source of chronic low back pain in nearly 15 to 30% of patients.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD US$ 540 Million Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 620 Million Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 3,900 Million Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 20.2%

Key Takeaways:

By 2022, sacroiliac joint fusion market to be valued at US$ 620 Mn

Around 42% of global sacroiliac joint fusion market revenue to be contributed by North America

Asia Pacific to experience lucrative growth, registering a 17% value CAGR until 2032

to experience lucrative growth, registering a 17% value CAGR until 2032 By indication, degenerative sacroiliitis to accumulate 39% revenue share in 2022

Sacroiliac joint fusion surgeries to account for 40% revenue in 2022 and beyond

More than half of all sacroiliac joint fusion procedures to occur across hospitals

Growth Drivers

The increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is anticipated to be the key factor driving the market during the forecast period. Further, the improving diagnostic capabilities for sacroiliac joint disorders and the adoption of new technologies are likely to offer better SI joint fusion systems.

In addition, the increasing geriatric population in developed countries like the US and the growing incidences of chronic diseases are anticipated to make a significant contribution in boosting the market. As per the 2019 data of the U.S Census Bureau, out of 328 million U.S population, about 75 million were 60 years and above.

Key Restraints:

Lack of awareness in the emerging regions and the high cost of the method is projected to restrain the sacroiliac fusion implants market throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The various leading players in the Sacroiliac joint fusion market focus on offering various marketing strategies adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships.

In September 2021 , PainTEQ was granted 3 patents in the U.S. for its drill-less method of stabilizing an SI joint, abrading device used in the procedure, and allograft implant respectively. All three offerings are used in the company's minimally invasive LinQ procedure for SI joint dysfunction, thus solidifying PainTEQ's position in the market.

, PainTEQ was granted 3 patents in the U.S. for its drill-less method of stabilizing an SI joint, abrading device used in the procedure, and allograft implant respectively. All three offerings are used in the company's minimally invasive LinQ procedure for SI joint dysfunction, thus solidifying PainTEQ's position in the market. In June 2020 , Orthofix Medical Inc. launched FIREBIRD SI Fusion System through a limited market release in the U.S. The system uses a 3D-printed titanium bone screw that is implanted through a minimally invasive surgery for treating SI joint dysfunction.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

SI-BONE Inc.

PainTEQ

CornerLoc

SIGNUS Medizintechnik GmbH

Globus Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Life Spine Inc.

Camber Spine Technologies LLC

CoreLink Surgical

Xtant Medical

Surgalign Spine Technologies Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

More valuable Insights on Sacroiliac joint fusion Market:

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis of the global Sacroiliac joint fusion market analysing the forecast period through 2022 and beyond. This survey reveals the growth of Healthcare in the Sacroiliac joint fusion Market with detailed segmentation as follows: -

By Indication:

Joint Fusion for Degenerative Sacroiliitis



Joint Fusion for Sacral Disruption



Sacroiliac Joint Fusion for Trauma

By Treatment Type:

Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Surgery



Surgery Type





Minimally Invasive Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Surgery







Open Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Surgery





Approach





Dorsal Sacroiliac Joint Fusion







Anterior Sacroiliac Joint Fusion





Product





Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Implants







Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Accessories



Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Injections



Diagnosis





Treatment



RF Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Ablation

By End User:

Sacroiliac Joint Fusion in Hospitals



Sacroiliac Joint Fusion in Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Sacroiliac Joint Fusion for Other End Users (Specialty Centers and Research & Academic Institutes)

Key Questions Covered in the Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Report

What is the global Sacroiliac joint fusion Market scenario?

How far is the global demand expected to reach over the forecasted period?

What was the last 5-year CAGR for the demand in the demand in the Sacroiliac joint fusion Market?

Who are the prominent players in the global Sacroiliac joint fusion Market?

