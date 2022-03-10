Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – Durchbruch für die LPD-Technologie?!
WKN: A14W4T ISIN: SE0007075262 Ticker-Symbol: HS4 
Frankfurt
10.03.22
17:15 Uhr
1,958 Euro
+0,004
+0,20 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
10.03.2022 | 17:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Hövding Sverige AB (publ) is removed (125/22)

On December 22, 2022, the shares in Hövding Sverige AB (publ) (the "Company")
were given observation status on the grounds that Fosielund Holding AB
("Fosielund") had disclosed its intention to make a mandatory bid for the
shares in the Company. 

On January 13, 2022, Fosielund disclosed a mandatory bid to the other
shareholders in the Company. 

On February 16, 2022, Fosielund disclosed a press release with information on
the outcome of the mandatory bid. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares in Hövding Sverige AB (publ) (HOVD, ISIN code
SE0007075262, order book ID 110530). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
