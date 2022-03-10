Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Hövding Sverige AB (publ) is removed (125/22)

On December 22, 2022, the shares in Hövding Sverige AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status on the grounds that Fosielund Holding AB ("Fosielund") had disclosed its intention to make a mandatory bid for the shares in the Company. On January 13, 2022, Fosielund disclosed a mandatory bid to the other shareholders in the Company. On February 16, 2022, Fosielund disclosed a press release with information on the outcome of the mandatory bid. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares in Hövding Sverige AB (publ) (HOVD, ISIN code SE0007075262, order book ID 110530). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB