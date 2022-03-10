C Spire Named One of the Best Midsized Employers in U.S. by Forbes and Statista, Inc.

Telecom and technology services company one of 500 firms nationwide on prestigious 2022 list

RIDGELAND, MS / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / C Spire has been named one of the top mid-sized employers in the U.S. for the second year by Forbes, a leading American business magazine, and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

C Spire, a privately owned, Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services company, was the fourth highest-rated firm in its industry category. The 2022 list of the top 500 mid-size companies is based on a survey of 60,000 U.S. employees working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees.

"Attracting and retaining the best talent means offering a strong compensation and benefits package, and a positive, performance-driven work environment where wins are celebrated and opportunities for growth, learning and development are ingrained in the culture," said Barb Miller, senior vice president of human relations for C Spire, which employs more than 1,800 workers in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.

Miller said the ranking recognizes that C Spire is committed to helping employees excel, including the opportunity to work on innovative projects and next-generation technologies in small, diverse teams, which provide team members with a chance to expand their knowledge, skills, abilities and experiences, leading to better products and services.

"We're pleased that C Spire has been named to this prestigious list, but it's really all about our great team members," said CEO Hu Meena. "Our employees are proud innovators, pioneers and game-changers who push boundaries to bring next-level technology to market, and who are committed to operational excellence. We have the team with the vision, drive and backbone to win every day and that's exactly what we do."

Forbes and Statista selected the lists for America's best large and mid-size employers in 2022 through an independent survey across 25 industry sectors. A total of 1,000 companies were honored this year, including 500 large employers and 500 mid-size employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

To learn about job and career opportunities with C Spire, go to www.cspire.com/careers . To learn more about the Forbes-Statista best mid-size employers awards, go to the website.

About C Spire

C Spire is a privately owned telecommunications and technology company driven to deliver the best experiences in wireless, fiber internet, and business IT solutions such as internet, VoIP, cloud and managed services. Read more news releases and announcements at cspire.com/news . For more information, visit cspire.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Contact:

Todd Smith

Deane | Smith Agency

615-202-7944

todd@deanesmith.agency

SOURCE: C Spire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/692344/C-Spire-Named-One-of-the-Best-Midsized-Employers-in-US-by-Forbes-and-Statista-Inc